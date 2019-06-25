ONE Properties Hosts Construction Sneak Peek of Amazon Fulfillment Centre in Leduc County

The development will be a key milestone to encourage anticipated growth and continued business development for Border Business Park

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, ONE Properties, TD Greystone Asset Management (TD Greystone) and Amazon hosted an on-site, exclusive sneak peek at Border Business Park in Leduc County to reveal the construction progress for its newest development, the Amazon Fulfillment Centre. This will be the second fulfillment centre in Alberta which, upon completion, will be a 1-million square foot facility and span across 58 acres of land.



“We value our new relationship with Amazon, and we look forward to showing the quality of work we implement in our developments,” said Darren Durstling, President and CEO, ONE Properties. “We’re developing the facility in a prime location within Border Business Park, allowing access to several amenities from the centre of Alberta’s industrial hub.”

The sneak peek hosted key government officials, including Minster of Economic Development, Trade and Tourism, Honourable Tanya Fir; and Mayor of Leduc County, Her Worship Tanni Doblanko. Guests were able to view the current construction progress of the site and see first-hand the positive impact it is already making on Alberta’s economy.

In celebration of its latest venture in Alberta and its commitment to the local community, Amazon donated $15,000 to the Leduc and District Food Bank at the sneak peek event. Border Business Park matched Amazon’s donation, totaling a collective $30,000 donation to help build food security in the local community.

“On behalf of our future 600 full-time employees and Border Business Park, Amazon, ONE Properties, and TD Greystone Asset Management are proud to present a $30,000 donation to Leduc and District Food Bank to continue fueling their efforts in the fight against hunger,” said Vibhore Arora, Regional Director of Amazon Operations, Canada.

The project currently employs approximately 100 workers and will increase to 200-250 workers during the final construction project phase before Amazon employees move in. Upon completion, the facility will provide a combined total of 600 jobs to Albertans. This facility will specialize in handling larger customer items such as outdoor equipment, bicycles, hockey sticks and patio furniture.

The development of Amazon’s second fulfillment centre in Alberta was introduced in December 2018 when ONE Properties and TD Greystone announced a lease agreement with Amazon to develop and open the facility. Construction of the facility first broke ground in October 2018 and is scheduled for completion in spring 2020.

Border Business Park has been developed over the last several years by ONE Properties and TD Greystone. The Park is situated on the border of the City of Edmonton and Leduc County, directly north of Nisku. Border Business Park offers the new Amazon facility exemplary access to a diverse range of amenities, public transit, major roadways, the Edmonton region and Alberta as a whole.

About ONE Properties

ONE Properties (ONE) is a dynamic development, property management, asset management and real estate company inspired to make life better through the values of integrity, collaboration and alignment with all our stakeholders including tenants, investors, partners and the communities we serve. ONE is focused on creating value through the strategic acquisition, development and management of retail, office, industrial, residential and mixed-use properties in progressive markets.

ONE is headquartered in Edmonton with additional offices in Calgary and Toronto. To learn more about ONE, please visit oneproperties.com

About TD Greystone Asset Management

TD Greystone Asset Management (TD Greystone) is an institutional money manager based in Regina with additional offices in Toronto, Winnipeg and Hong Kong. Since 1988, TD Greystone has been offering a full range of multi-asset class solutions with in-house teams covering fixed income, Canadian equities, U.S. equities, international equities, real estate, mortgages and infrastructure. In November 2018, The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) completed the acquisition of Greystone Capital Management Inc. (GCMI), parent company of Greystone Managed Investments Inc., which now operates as TD Greystone. This transaction provides the asset management businesses of TD one of the broadest offerings of investment solutions in Canada, and will provide clients access to alternative investments and the ability to further integrate private and public asset classes into their portfolios. To learn more about TD Greystone, please visit https://greystone.td.com/

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Shauna MacDonald, ONE Properties Media Relations

C: 403-585-4570

E: smacdonald@brooklinepr.com

