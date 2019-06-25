Playa Hotels & Resorts Associates Recognized by Baxter Media’s Agents Choice Awards

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA, “Playa”) the leading owner and operator of all-inclusive resorts in Mexico and the Caribbean was recently honored at Baxter Media’s Agent Choice Awards, at an exclusive event in Toronto, Canada.



/EIN News/ -- For 20 years, these awards have recognized the outstanding qualities and services among travel-supplier partners and are a symbol of the highest standards of excellence in the travel industry. Professional travel agents throughout the country are surveyed to vote for their favorite suppliers and supplier representatives.

2019 Agent Choice Awards Include:

Favorite Supplier Representative, Freddie Marsh, Western Canada

Favorite Supplier Representative, Amanda Morris, Ontario, Canada

Favorite Supplier Representative, Christian Roussin, Quebec and Atlantic, Canada

“These awards demonstrate our team’s unwavering commitment to the travel agent community and our continued success in partnering with agents to share the all-inclusive experience at our award-winning luxury resorts in Mexico and the Caribbean,” said Rose Cosentino, Playa Hotels & Resorts Vice President Sales, Canada.

“We are reinventing the guest experience and how travel agents sell all-inclusive travel,” said Playa’s Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Kevin Froemming. “We’re dedicated to providing industry-leading product options and sales tools to jointly expand the Canadian market. These accolades are a testament to our team’s passion to bring global brands such as Hyatt and Hilton as well as relatively new brands such as Sanctuary Cap Cana, Panama Jack Resorts and Jewel Resorts to guests seeking to discover the Evolution of All-Inclusive®,” continued Froemming.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.

Playa is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in popular vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of 21 resorts (7,936 rooms) located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. In Mexico, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. In Jamaica, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa. In the Dominican Republic, Playa owns and manages Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort. Playa also owns four resorts in Mexico and the Dominican Republic that are managed by a third party and Playa manages the Sanctuary Cap Cana, in the Dominican Republic.

Media Contact:

Liz McNeil

QUINN

Playa@QUINN.pr



