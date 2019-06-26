Abuse Prevention Training to Benefit the Full Spectrum of the Sports Events and Tourism Industry

The U.S. Center for SafeSport Teams Up with Sports ETA to Grow Nationwide Access to Critical Resources

DENVER, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two leading sport organizations, the U.S. Center for SafeSport (the Center), a national nonprofit dedicated to ending all forms of abuse in sport, and the Sports Events and Tourism Association (Sports ETA), announced a new wide-reaching partnership today. Through the alliance, the Center is providing its abuse awareness and prevention training which will be promoted and distributed by Sports ETA to their 800+ members and affiliated organizations which include sports commissions, major rights-holders, sports facilities and sport events owners, convention centers, visitors bureaus and multi-sports organizations and state tourism departments.

The training will benefit countless athletes, coaches, volunteers, referees, staff and others attending events hosted by Sports ETA members across all 50 states as the organizations join forces with a shared goal — to make safety and well-being top priorities in sport.

“Sports ETA is committed to making sports safe and positive through accessible abuse prevention education,” said Regis Becker, Interim CEO of the Center. “Changing the very culture of sport is a team effort, and we are excited by Sports ETA’s vision and commitment in this critical area.”

Used by U.S. Olympic and Paralympic sports and completed by over 520,000 individuals since 2017, the Center’s comprehensive online and in-person training enables participants to recognize, prevent and respond to all forms of abuse and covers topics such as mandatory reporting and sexual, emotional and physical abuse awareness education.

“We’re grateful for the U.S. Center for SafeSport and this new partnership,” said Al Kidd, President and CEO of the Sports Events and Tourism Association. “Bringing these tools to our members is crucial to help end abuse in the sports world. It’s something our members and Sports ETA are looking to accomplish.”

Information on how Sports ETA members and affiliates can access the Center’s online resources and arrange in-person trainings is available on the Sports ETA website at www.sportscommissions.org/safesport.

###

About the Sports Events and Tourism Association

The Sports Events and Tourism Association (Sports ETA) is the 501(c)3 trade association for the $11.4 billion sport tourism industry, serving more than 800 sports destinations, vendors, and event owners, both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit www.sportscommissions.org.

Sports ETA Media Contact

Jackie Reau, Game Day

jreau@gamedaypr.com

513.929.4263

About the U.S. Center for SafeSport

The U.S. Center for SafeSport is an independent nonprofit headquartered in Denver, Colorado. The Center provides a safe, professional and confidential place for individuals to report sexual misconduct within the U.S. Olympic Movements and serves as a resource for any sports entity on abuse prevention. For more information, visit www.safesport.org.



