Brunswick Annual and Special Meeting

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Resources Inc. (the “Corporation” or “Brunswick”) (TSX-Venture Exchange: BRU) is pleased to announce that at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 25, 2019, the following directors were elected: Laurent Hallé of Fabre, Quebec, Christian Dupont, of Janeville, New Brunswick, Geoffrey Carter, of Toronto, Ontario and Mario Colantonio of Porcupine, Ontario. The accounting firm of Dallaire & Lapointe Inc. was re-appointed as independent auditors of the Corporation. The shareholders of the Corporation approved the name change of the Corporation to CBIO Brand Development Inc. and also approved the continuation of the stock options plan of the Corporation.



The minority shareholders of Brunswick have also approve the voluntary delisting of the Corporation’s common shares from the TSX Venture Exchange and application to list the common shares on the CSE. All of the votes expressed by the minority shareholders of the Corporation at the Meeting were in favor of the delisting. The Board of Directors will decide when the name change and delisting will take place, when appropriate. When the Board of Directors decides to move forward with the transaction with CBIO Brand Development Inc., the Corporation will obtain the prior approval of the TSX Venture Exchange as well as the approval of all applicable regulatory authorities.

Subsequently to the Annual and Special Meeting, the Board of Directors of the Corporation held a Director’s meeting and have appointed the following officers: Christian Dupont, as President and Chief Executive Officer, Mario Colantonio as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary.

Brunswick Resources Inc. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture (BRU).

About Brunswick Resources Inc.

Brunswick Resources Inc. is a mining exploration company which main asset is located in the Jamesie Region of Northwestern Quebec, in the Chibougamau mining camp.

For further information, contact:

Christian Dupont, President and CEO

Phone : (819) 797-4630

Fax : (819) 797-1870

Web site: www.brunswickresources.com

Email : brunswickresources@gmail.com



