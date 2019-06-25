Assembly Biosciences Announces Participation in the Microbiome Movement Drug Development Summit

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASMB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics targeting hepatitis B virus (HBV) and diseases associated with the microbiome, today announced participation in the Microbiome Movement Drug Development Summit, to be held June 26-28, 2019 in Boston.



/EIN News/ -- Assembly will participate in the following presentation and panels at the Summit:

Presentation: Discovery and Development of Rationally-Selected Consortia of Live Microbial Biotherapeutics Based on Disease Relevant Mechanisms

Presenter: Jackie Papkoff, PhD, Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer Microbiome

Date/Time: Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 3:10pm ET

Panel: Manufacturing and Scaling Live Biotherapeutic Products (LBP)

Panelist: Wayne Herber, PhD, Senior Vice President Biological Manufacturing

Date/Time: Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 12pm ET

Panel: New Perspectives on Pharmaceutical & Biotech Partnerships in the Microbiome

Panelist: Micah Mackison, Senior Vice President Corporate Development & Strategy

Date/Time: Friday, June 28, 2019 at 12:30pm ET

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics targeting hepatitis B virus (HBV) and diseases associated with the microbiome. The HBV program is focused on advancing a new class of potent, oral core inhibitors that have the potential to increase cure rates for chronically infected patients. The microbiome program is developing novel oral live microbial biotherapeutic candidates with Assembly’s fully integrated platform, including a robust process for strain identification and selection, GMP banking and production, and targeted delivery to the lower gastrointestinal tract with the GEMICEL® technology. For more information, visit assemblybio.com .

Contacts

Assembly Biosciences, Inc.

Investors:

Lauren Glaser

(415) 521-3828

lglaser@assemblybio.com



