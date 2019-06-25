Bravatek Signs Partnership Agreement for IIOT Technology

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Bravatek Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink: BVTK) (“Bravatek” or the “Company”) announced that it entered into an agreement with MC Smart Controls, Inc. to market its IIOT (Industrial Internet of Things) technology, on an exclusive basis to government and military customers. In addition, BVTK will market their products on a non-exclusive basis to manufacturers of systems that need to be connected to the Internet.

IIOT, is embedded into devices that require connection via communications technologies to monitor, collect, exchange and analyze data--delivering valuable insights that enable industrial companies to make smarter business decisions faster.

IIOT goes beyond the normal consumer devices and internetworking of physical devices usually associated with the IOT. What makes it distinct is the intersection of information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT). OT refers to the networking of operational processes and industrial control systems (ICSs), including human machine interfaces (HMIs), supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems, distributed control systems (DCSs), and programmable logic controllers (PLCs).

In addition to the IIOT technology, MC Smart Controls also has Internet control of irrigation systems that can remotely monitor and control irrigation systems. As noted in a previous press release, BVTK has established contacts with agricultural developers in Kazakhstan. Recently, Dr. Cellucci, BVTK’s CEO/Chairman, chaired a conference in Almaty, Kazakhstan on water conservation, safety and detection.

Kazakhstan is one of the world’s leading adopters of conservation agriculture. It has adopted a “ Green Economy ” agenda, a new economic policy that is based on the sustainable use of natural resources. By applying policy tools such as " food-energy-climate nexus analysis ", a mainstream tool developed in western Europe, Kazakhstan is trying to restructure its water management schemes. The focus is raising water efficiency.

MC Smart Controls has a “white label” or OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturing) agreement for their Rainpal smart weather-based irrigation controller with Desert Group in the United Arab Emirates. They are one of the leading irrigation firms in Dubai. MC Smart Controls developed the smart weather-based irrigation controller and also developed a cloud-based weather and server platform for Desert Group that provides the weather data to all of the UAE and other Middle Eastern countries for better irrigation management.

MC Smart Controls USA is quickly integrating their technology with restaurant waste management, foam sensors in food, paper and mining processing applications, smart wearable safety sensors in the industrial work place, “SAM” (“Smart Agriculture Management’) systems, and “ED” (“Educated Devices’) for machine learning for remote mining systems management and accessing their off-site assets enabling providers that lack proper monitoring services and accessing mechanical equipment for the reduction of system failures.

MC Smart Controls has been in negotiations with agriculture, commercial, facility management, and government agencies in Chile related to the saving water and carbon foot print initiative. Introducing green solutions and smart devices in the agriculture and mining industries. Chile is starting to absorb IIOT and implementing this new trend which is expected to be in full force by 2025.

About Bravatek Solutions, Inc.

Bravatek Solutions, Inc. is a high technology security solutions portfolio provider that assists corporate entities, governments and individuals protect their organizations against both physical and cyber-attacks through its offering of the most technically advanced, cost-effective and reliable software, tools and systems.

