Bravatek Announces Listing to the GSA IT Schedule 70 as an Approved Vendor/Contractor

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Bravatek Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink: BVTK) (“Bravatek” or the “Company”) announced that it has received notice that its products and services are now listed on the GSA IT Schedule 70 contract vehicle through its strategic partner i3ICS.

IT Schedule 70 is a long-term contract issued by the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) to a commercial technology vendor. Award of a Schedule contract signifies that the GSA has determined that the vendor's pricing is fair and reasonable and the vendor is in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.

Purchasing from pre-approved vendors and pre-negotiated pricing allows agencies to cut through red tape and receive goods and services faster.

Bravatek products and services now listed (examples only):

Ecrypt One is a direct replacement for conventional secured email systems consisting of an email server - such as Microsoft Exchange - bundled with email security products and services. We deliver it as a software appliance, so you can install it on your preferred server hardware.

Ecrypt One is designed to meet the risk tolerance levels of the most demanding and security-conscious organizations. It is a solution for organizations with highly valued information flow that must remain secure.

It is also designed to comply with the most stringent data security regulations. It enables information assurance and eases compliance through dedicated Security Officer and Compliance Officer roles and dashboard.

Tuitio™ uses a patented approach (2 active patents) to halt the detonation or the first stage attack, stopping zero-day, polymorphic, and file-less malware in its tracks. Stopping the harm from polymorphic and trending file-less malware attacks is our priority Number One and only Tuitio is proven to stop these attacks. It carries a “light footprint” and is proven not to interfere with performance at the endpoint, while scaling to hundreds of thousands of endpoints.

What’s really core to Tuitio is this: it monitors the behaviour of applications in the system rather than doing traditional signature matching like other anti-virus software.

Bravatek’s Telecom Group has all of its telecommunications-based services now listed, enabling large government agencies and the US military to receive first-class wireless and fiber-optic based capabilities. Bravatek’s Telecom Group specializes in Telecommunications Services, General Contracting Services, Environmental Services and Electrical Services. Our experienced Telecom Group team allows us to provide turn key projects in a variety of fields; eliminating the need for numerous subcontractors and providing clients with the expertise needed to complete each project on-time and within budget.

Also added to the list is Bravatek’s Information and Communications Technology (ICT) is an extensional term for information technology (IT) that stresses the role of unified communications and the integration of telecommunications and computers, as well as necessary enterprise software (EcryptOne and Tuitio), middleware, storage, and audiovisual systems, that enable users to access, store, transmit, and manipulate information. The term ICT is also used to refer to the convergence of audiovisual and telephone networks with computer networks through a single cabling, Wi-Fi or link system. There are large economic incentives (huge cost savings due to the elimination of the telephone network) to merge the telephone network and Wi-Fi with the computer network system using a single unified system of cabling, signal distribution, wireless technology and management. ICT is a broad subject and the concepts are evolving. It covers any product that will store, retrieve, manipulate, transmit, or receive information electronically in a digital form (e.g., including but not limited to, personal computers, security systems, sensors, detection systems, email, or robots). Systems design and engineering for custom systems to incorporate ICT technology for site product and specific applications.

More services and products can be easily added as required.

Perspective GSA vendors must undergo a very rigorous application process, including the negotiation of fair/reasonable prices, in order to win a GSA Schedule contract. IT Schedule 70 is the GSA's largest schedule. Contracts can be renewed three times, which means the vendor could potentially possess a 20-year contract. According to Fedmarket.com, large federal contractors can have GSA Schedule sales exceeding $100 million annually.

About Bravatek Solutions, Inc.

Bravatek Solutions, Inc. is a high technology security solutions portfolio provider that assists corporate entities, governments and individuals protect their organizations against both physical and cyber-attacks through its offering of the most technically advanced, cost-effective and reliable software, tools and systems.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other comparable terms. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this news release regarding our strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our ability to successfully develop and market our products and services; the acceptance of our products and services by customers; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other security and telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements, licensing and supplier arrangements; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.



Media contact:

Bravatek Solutions, Inc.

info@bravatek.com

1.866.490.8590

