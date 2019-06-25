Angola attends international conference in Lisbon

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 25 - The Foreign Minister, Manuel Augusto, is taking part in an annual conference in Lisbon (Portugal), which has at the center of the debate the relations between Europe and other continents.,

The agenda of the two-day meeting is expected to include the intervention of the Angolan diplomat, Manuel Augusto, on a panel moderated by Portugal's former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Teresa Patrício Gouveia.

The meeting counts on the presence of current and former dignitaries from different continents, who, together with several experts, will deal with issues that have to do with the best relationship between Europe and its intercontinental partners.

The cooperation relationship between Angola and Portugal has been going on for 43 years, and has been increasingly deepened and consolidated by the signing of several legal instruments that boost bilateral exchange.

The two countries established diplomatic relations on March 9, 1976. This step was preceded by the opening by Portugal in January 1976 of its Consulate General in Luanda.

In the following year (1977) the Portuguese ambassador to Angola, João Sá Coutinho, presented his credentials to then President Agostinho Neto.

