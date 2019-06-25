Toronto Community Housing to recognize scholarship donors and high-achieving recipients during June 26 Investing in Our Diversity Scholarship Gala

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, ON, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Toronto Community Housing’s 2019 Investing in Our Diversity Scholarships will help fund postsecondary studies or training for 69 Toronto youth involved in community building and volunteer efforts.

“Thanks to the generosity of our many corporate and community donors, the program is awarding a record-high 69 scholarships this year in recognition of academic excellence as well as community leadership,” said TCHC President and CEO Kevin Marshman.

Scholarship recipients will be honoured at an event on June 26, where they will be able to meet scholarship donors and other recipients.

The program awards scholarships of up to $4,000 to help Toronto students pursue postsecondary studies or training. Participating universities and colleges match the funds in the second year if students maintain their grades.

Scholarships are awarded based on academic excellence, financial eligibility and community leadership, and recognize efforts to promote youth empowerment, diversity and community safety.

This year, for the first time, youth up to age 29 were eligible to apply. This opened the program to youth who weren’t able to study right after high school or who had set aside studies for work or parenthood.

“Scholarships, summer jobs programs and year-round after-school programming are part of Toronto Community Housing’s commitment to work with our many dedicated partners to invest in our young people and support vibrant communities,” Marshman said.

The Investing in Our Diversity Scholarship Program was founded in 2001 by the late Bill McMurtry, Founding Partner, Blaney McMurtry LLP, and Kevin Lee, Executive Director of Scadding Court Community Centre. Toronto Community Housing became a partner in 2006.

2019 Investing In Our Diversity Scholarship Donors

Ms. Anne Fleming; Blaney McMurtry LLP; the BOLT Foundation; Dentons Canada LLP; Concord Adex; Mr. W. Edmund Clark; Mr. Kevin Marshman; The Harry A. Newman Memorial Foundation; Pattison Sign Group; Scadding Court Community Centre; Scotiabank (Head Office); Sinai Health System; Toronto (Central) Lions Club; Toronto Community Housing; the TCHC Board of Directors; and the University Health Network.

About Toronto Community Housing

Toronto Community Housing (www.torontohousing.ca) is Canada's largest social housing provider. We are owned by the City of Toronto and provide homes for nearly 60,000 low- and moderate-income households in more than 100 of the city’s neighbourhoods. Our 2,100 buildings represent a $10-billion public asset.

