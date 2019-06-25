BARJO LAW INVESTOR ALERT: Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. reminds TUSK, PYX and ASNA Shareholders of Class Action Lawsuits

/EIN News/ -- WELLINGTON, Fla., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. (“BARJO LAW”) and Of Counsel, Neil Rothstein, Esq. (with over 30 years of Securities Class Action Experience, including cases against ENRON and Halliburton) reminds investors of pending class action lawsuits against Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (ASNA), Pyxus International, Inc. (PYX), and Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (TUSK). All investors are welcome to contact BARJO LAW for more information. BARJO LAW also reminds shareholders that they have until August 6, 2019 to petition the court for lead plaintiff in the above-mentioned class action lawsuits.



Contact the Firm to learn more about the above-referenced class action lawsuits filed against ASNA, PYX and TUSK, in the District of New Jersey, Eastern District of North Carolina, and the Western District of Oklahoma, respectively.

If you purchased shares of the above-referenced companies and would like to discuss your rights and options, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact Barbuto & Johansson’s Managing Partner, Anthony Barbuto, at (888) 715-2520 or via email at anthony@barjolaw.com or Neil Rothstein via his cell at (330) 860-4092 or email at neil@barjolaw.com. If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the lawsuit, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline of August 6, 2019. If you are unsure what it means to petition for Lead Plaintiff, contact BARJO LAW for more information.

BARJO LAW follows the principles set forth in the case of Berger v. Compaq, 257 F.3d 475 (5th Cir, 2001) which states “[c]lass action lawsuits are intended to serve as a vehicle for capable, committed advocates to pursue the goals of the class members through counsel, not for capable, committed counsel to pursue their own goals through the class members.” BARJO LAW believes strongly that the choice of qualified Lead or Co-Lead Plaintiff(s) can have a significant impact on the successful outcome of a class action case.



Barbuto & Johansson, P.A., is a law firm based out of Palm Beach County, Florida. Its attorneys are licensed to practice law in Florida, California, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. To learn more about BARJO LAW, you may visit www.barjolaw.com .

Contact:

Barbuto & Johansson, P.A.

Anthony Barbuto, Managing Partner

anthony@barjolaw.com

Toll Free: 1-888-715-2520

Local: 1-561-444-7980

12773 W. Forest Hill Blvd., Suite 101

Wellington, FL 33414

