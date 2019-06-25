Hidden Impacts: The Opioid Crisis & Its Toll On Adults, Children & Families, Pain Management, & Palliative Care — Executive Web Briefing Sponsored By Netsmart, Hosted By OPEN MINDS

/EIN News/ -- Gettysburg Pa, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The faces of the hidden impacts of the opioid crisis, their untold stories, and lack of representation beg the questions, “How can the providers who have sought to represent these underserved populations best support them? Do the tools and workflows at their disposal enable or hinder their care delivery? How can provider organizations operationalize support for these populations?”

On Wednesday, June 26 at 1 p.m. ET, Jennifer Hancock, President and CEO of Volunteers of America of Mid-States; Chris Hassan, President and CEO of Symetria Health; Chuck Klein, Director of Medication Management at Netsmart; and Billie Whitehurst, General Manager of Homecare at Netsmart will participate in a web briefing hosted by OPEN MINDS, and sponsored by Netsmart. Moderated by Netsmart’s Chief Nursing Officer, Mary Gannon, the speakers will discuss the impacts of the opioid crisis on several human services and post-acute communities, in the presentation titled Hidden Impacts: The Opioid Crisis & Its Toll On Adults, Children & Families, Pain Management, & Palliative Care.

Attendees will also learn about the tools and workflows that enable service delivery in these areas and explore case studies from provider organizations currently navigating these scenarios. Key takeaways include: learning ways human services and post-acute organizations are addressing opioid use head-on; discovering real-life examples of the hidden impacts of the opioid crisis from human services and post-acute experts; understanding how to leverage technology to assist individuals with opioid addiction or to identify those who may be at risk; and determining the best way to utilize technology to ensure guidelines are followed.

Registration for this executive web briefing is free of charge, courtesy of Netsmart, and brought to you by OPEN MINDS. If you are unable to attend, still register. At the end of the event, all registrants will receive a recorded copy of the executive web briefing and presentation slides. Register at: https://www.openminds.com/event/hidden-impacts-the-opioid-crisis-its-toll-on-child-family-services-pain-management-palliative-care/.

About Netsmart

Netsmart designs, builds and delivers electronic health records (EHRs), solutions and services that are powerful, intuitive and easy-to-use. Our platform provides accurate, up-to-date information that is easily accessible to care team members in behavioral health, care at home, senior living and social services. We make the complex simple and personalize, so our clients can concentrate on what they do best: provide services and treatment that support whole-person care.

By leveraging the powerful Netsmart network, care providers can seamlessly and securely integrate information across communities, collaborate on the most effective treatments and improve outcomes for those in their care. Our streamlined systems and personalized workflows put relevant information at the fingertips of users when and where they need it.

For 50 years, Netsmart has been committed to providing a common platform to integrate care. SIMPLE. PERSONAL. POWERFUL.

Our more than 1,700 associates work hand-in-hand with our 600,000+ users in more than 25,000 organizations across the U.S. to develop and deploy technology that automates and coordinates everything from clinical to financial to administrative.

Learn more about how Netsmart is changing the face of healthcare today. Visit www.ntst.com, call 1-800-472-5509, follow us on our CareThreads Blog, LinkedIn and Twitter, like us on Facebook or visit us on YouTube.

ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is a national market intelligence and strategic advisory firm focused on the sectors of the health and human service field serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. Founded in 1987 and based in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, the 175+ associates provide market insights and innovative management solutions designed to improve operational and strategic performance. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

Executive Education Event Team OPEN MINDS 717-334-1329 info@openminds.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.