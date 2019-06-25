July's Artist in Residence Alice Leese to offer workshop during her month at Hawai‘i Volcanoes NP

NPAF Artist in Residence Alice Leese Painting by Alice Leese of wildfire

Many of my paintings have readily apparent animals and plants in the landscape and some have hidden animals that viewers like to discover...” — Alice Leese, NPAF Artist in Residence at Hawai'i Volcanoes

HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK, HAWAI'I, US, June 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- West Texas rancher and painter Alice Leese, selected as July’s artist in residence, will unveil her evocative, colorful paintings inspired by the park’s volcanic landscapes at the After Dark in the Park program, Tuesday, July 16 at 7 p.m. in the Kīlauea Visitor Center Auditorium. The program is free, but park entrance fees apply.Leese will also offer artists of all abilities a rare opportunity to join her on the edge of Kīlauea in her “Postcards from the Edge” workshop, Sunday, July 7 from 10 a.m. to noon. The cost is $75 and includes lunch at Volcano House. Limited to 12 people, participants will receive a blank postcard-sized canvas, but must bring their own paints and a travel-sized easel. Register at the Friends of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park website: www.fhvnp.org The artist is also a cattle rancher on her family’s 100-year-old ranch. She shares her western landscape in bold, moody oil paintings rich with dramatic strokes of color. Wildfire, a penetrating bovine stare, the night sky and other subjects convey what it is like to be fully present in an area. It’s a source of pride for Leese.“Presenting the plants and animals accurately in paintings helps the viewer get an idea of what is possible to see on a visit to a region,” she said. “Many of my paintings have readily apparent animals and plants in the landscape and some have hidden animals that viewers like to discover, sort of like they discover animals in the wild by taking the time to stop, listen and look.” For instance, the flames in her painting “Frying Pan Fire” may appear to be tentacles of a large octopus, or perhaps lava, to some viewers.Last year, Leese completed a residency at Fort Union National Monument in New Mexico, painting the grass prairie, the Santa Fe Trail, and the territorial-style adobe remnants of the largest 19th century military fort in the region. These paintings and her other artwork can be seen on her website, www.aliceleese.com The Artist in Residence program is sponsored by the National Parks Arts Foundation. The National Parks Arts Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit dedicated to the promotion of the National Parks of the U.S. through creating dynamic opportunities for artworks that are based in our natural and historic heritage. All NPAF programs are made possible through the philanthropic support of donors ranging from corporate sponsors, small business, art patrons and citizen supporters of the parks.



