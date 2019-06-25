Creators of Popular Bamboo Toothbrushes, WooBamboo, Discuss why Bamboo is a Sustainable Alternative to Plastic

WooBamboo

A fun and innovative company dedicated to providing eco-friendly alternatives to everyday plastic toothbrushes discuss bamboo as an alternative to plastic.

CAPE CORAL, FL, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With people across the country – and all over the world– doing their part to make the Earth a better place to live for future generations, there’s a great deal of focus on products made from “sustainable” materials. Though the term sustainable has been around for some time now, and most of the population know that using sustainable materials are good thing, a surprising number of people are still a bit confused about what makes a material sustainable in the first place. WooBamboo, the creators of popular eco-friendly dental products including bamboo toothbrushes, can help shine a light on sustainability.

What is a Sustainable Material?

The dictionary definition of sustainable is “able to be maintained at a certain rate or level.” When using the word sustainable in reference to environmentally-friendly products, it’s the same idea, but in a different context. Sustainable materials are those that manufacturers can use to create products without fear that they will run out. In other words, the material can replenish itself – often via human cultivation – just as quickly as the manufacturer can use it.

The Magic of Bamboo

Bamboo is one of the most sustainable crops in existence today. Though many people think it is a type of tree, it is a fast-growing grass (what!?). Cultivation is easy, because it does not require a great deal of care, and it even regenerates itself (via its own root system)! It is advantageous when compared to many different materials, including petroleum-based plastic made from finite fossil fuels that are being consumed at astonishing rates.

Bamboo grows incredibly quickly, as well. Depending on the specific variety and the growing conditions, it can grow as much as two or three feet each day and reach a maximum height of about 45 feet. Because it replicates so quickly, it is considered invasive in some parts of the world. In these cases, it grows more quickly than landowners can remove it. Though this is certainly frustrating for the property owners, it is perfect for companies like WooBamboo who can harvest bamboo and use it to replace millions of plastic toothbrushes the world over!

To learn more about how WooBamboo aims to change the world one toothbrush at a time by shining a light on the amazing uses of bamboo, visit the company’s website or send an email to info@woobamboo.com.

About the Company: WooBamboo is headquartered in Cape Coral, Florida and seeks to help people make better decisions about the products they buy for themselves and for their families every day- inspiring other to make small but impactful changes to help the planet. They offer an extensive line of dental care products ranging from toothbrushes for kids, adults, and even pets to eco-friendly floss and toothpaste with more products coming soon. The company has replaced over two million plastic toothbrushes with bamboo alternatives, and they strive to keep helping people change the world one small purchasing decision at a time. For more info please visit https://woobamboo.com/.





