After Facebook, game giant Blizzard is about to issue coins.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 18, Facebook's Swiss subsidiary, Libra Network, will publish its white paper on encrypted digital currency projects. Earlier, the BBC reported that the digital currency was called Global Coin, translated as "global currency". But then came the news that GlobalCoin was just an internal nickname for its employees, and the official name of the digital currency was Libra. Although the name is not as sharp as GlobalCoin's, Libra itself symbolizes balance and justice, and Libra sounds like LIBOR (London Interbank Offered Rate), so it can be said that the name still highlights the aspirations of the sponsors and a little bit of rebellion.

The mainstream US economy is embracing block chains and digital currency step by step, Facebook digital currency, which will be the most significant event in the field of encrypted digital currency after the launch of Bitcoin's main network in 2009, marking the upgrade of non-state-issued digital currency applications from 1.0 to 2.0. Block chain, digital currency and communication economy will enter the main battlefield of Internet and financial science and technology step by step, and become the leading role of the next stage of digital economy.

Coincidentally, Blizzard, another game company in the United States, has recently begun to issue coins to build a lightning network protocol to play the role of payment system in the game public chain U+.

Blizzard Entertainment is an American video game developer and distributor. On February 8, 1991, Blizzard Entertainment was founded by three graduates Michael Mowimi, Alan Adhan and Frank Pierce from UCLA, under the name of Silicon &.

Blizzard Entertainment's products enjoy a high reputation in the PC game industry. Although few games are produced, most of them are popular. Among them, such as Warcraft, Starcraft, Diablo and other games are well received by the players, and many electronic sports events are listed as competition items.

Ethereum, Monero, Stellar and Car-Dano) and other new block chain projects have emerged in recent years. The same idea is that all these projects are trying to solve the problems that exist in Bitcoin projects and add some new features. Similarly, neither of them has solved the problems of the Bitcoin project itself, nor has they benefited much from each other.

Happily, there are still some Bitcoin followers who choose to solve the problems of the Bitcoin network itself and put forward several excellent solutions. The most important of these is the Lighting Network.

Blizzard builds U + Lightning Network Protocol to solve the problem of slow payment of mainstream digital currencies such as Bitcoin. At the same time, Blizzard builds the game public chain U + with its own popularity and status in the game industry.

According to White Paper 1.0, only U + has built an anonymous payment system based on lightning network. It is believed that 2.0 will be announced.

It is expected that the WCG bonus will also be paid through U + in the near future.

World Cyber Games, abbreviated as WCG, is a global E-sports event (or "Computer Game Culture Festival"). The event was sponsored by Korea International Cyber Marketing (ICM) and sponsored by Samsung and Microsoft (from 2006 to the end date). The official slogan of WCG is "Beyond the Game", which is also the title of the official theme song of WCG and the title of a documentary about WCG's athletic legend.

It is expected that in the near future WCG bonuses will also be paid in U + digital currency.The passport design is reasonable, 90% feedback are effective. It is believed that the consensus value promoted by the game community will bring us surprises, which is more than a thousand times more likely.

The results showed that in the past years, Activision Blizzard's net revenue was $7.5 billion, up 6.9% from a year earlier, and its net profit was $1.81 billion, up 564.1% from a year earlier. Net profit in the last quarter was $650 million, up from $584 million in the same period last year.

Activision Blizzard is one of the most famous game companies in the world and ranked among the Fortune 500 in 2017. It is a combination of Activision and Blizzard. Activision Blizzard left Vivendi in France in 2013 and operated independently. Its IP is abundant enough to link up the growth history of a generation: World of Warcraft, Starcraft, Diablo, Watch Pioneer, Call of Mission...

Nowadays, encountered a large number of senior executives to leave, players angry stamp on, game players to other projects. Can Activision Blizzard return to its peak?

It is believed that the U + payment system based on Lightning network can give us the answer.



