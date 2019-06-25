American Dream Reveals Multi-Faceted Partnership With Coca-Cola

American Dream will integrate The Coca-Cola Company’s portfolio of brands throughout the destination

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Dream, the unrivaled destination for style and play, today announced a 10-year partnership with The Coca-Cola Company and its local bottling partner, Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages. This multimillion-dollar program is an alliance between two global brands that will fully-integrate Coca-Cola’s portfolio through dining, fashion, music, art and entertainment.



American Dream is scheduled to open in Fall 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and it will include more than 450 retail, food and specialty shops, along with more than 15 entertainment offerings. The complex will be three million square feet and projects 40 million visitors annually.

“Coca-Cola is the American Dream,” said Don Ghermezian, President, American Dream. “The Coca-Cola Company is unmatched globally and when two best-in-class brands come together, the possibilities are endless. At American Dream, we are giving Coca-Cola the stage to interact with guests like never before, weaving their products through all facets of our one-of-a-kind community.”

“American Dream is a project like no other,” said John Mount, Vice President of Sports Marketing and Region Assets, Coca- Cola North America. “Our diverse drink offerings translate across cultures, and that matches well with the global audience American Dream will attract. From branded in-venue activations to memorable moments and first-class entertainment, this multiplatform partnership will allow us to connect with visitors in a truly unique way.”

Coca-Cola’s integration throughout American Dream will feature:

Bespoke Events : Coca-Cola will host bespoke events with their network of athletes, influencers and celebrities year-round within the American Dream community.



: Coca-Cola will host bespoke events with their network of athletes, influencers and celebrities year-round within the American Dream community. The Social Bubble : This in-line social media storefront, presented by Coca-Cola, will feature an interactive space, podcast studio, and media wall connecting consumers in real-time with social media content throughout American Dream.



: This in-line social media storefront, presented by Coca-Cola, will feature an interactive space, podcast studio, and media wall connecting consumers in real-time with social media content throughout American Dream. Coca-Cola Green Rooms : Designed in collaboration with Coca-Cola, VIPs will be able to recharge pre- and post- event in American Dream’s green rooms, while enjoying their favorite beverages from The Coca-Cola Company’s total beverage portfolio.



: Designed in collaboration with Coca-Cola, VIPs will be able to recharge pre- and post- event in American Dream’s green rooms, while enjoying their favorite beverages from The Coca-Cola Company’s total beverage portfolio. Coca-Cola Eats : This branded dining destination will seat approximately 800 guests and offer a wide array of local and global cuisines served alongside the variety of beverage options from The Coca-Cola Company.

“As the locally owned and operated Coca-Cola bottler, we are thrilled to be part of this major entertainment complex and economic driver in our backyard,” said Fran McGorry, co-owner of Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages. “It is part of Liberty’s mission to invest in the communities we serve and being integrated into this unique, family-oriented facility will add to our local commitments.”

As American Dream’s official soft drink partner, Coca-Cola beverages will be integrated in culinary and entertainment experiences throughout the property. Additionally, American Dream and Coca-Cola will partner with local artists to create bespoke pieces that will be displayed in branded areas. Coca-Cola will also create an iconic sign that will be featured on American Dream’s exterior façade. The partnership provides many innovation opportunities, including exclusive ‘American Dream’-flavored beverages.

“Together American Dream and Coca-Cola celebrate the American spirit” says Debbie Patire, Senior Vice President, Marketing at American Dream. “Our goal is to always create authentic relationships between brands and our audience of over 40 million guests per year. Through both physical and digital platforms, American Dream is uniquely poised to bring brands to life through unprecedented experiences.”

American Dream, developed by Triple Five Group, will provide customers with an entirely unique experience. The property offers a curated mix of unparalleled entertainment, retail and dining options - all in one location.

Opening in Fall 2019, the project is approximately 3 million square feet and projects 40 million visitors annually. American Dream includes over 450 retail, food and specialty shops. These are complemented by over 15 entertainment offerings including fully-enclosed DreamWorks Water Park and Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park; a 16-story Big Snow Indoor Ski & Snow Park; Kidzania; a live Performing Arts Theater; a 300-foot tall Observation Wheel; a Sea Life Aquarium, Legoland Discovery Center; an Ice Rink (NHL-sized); and The Dining Terrace with over fifteen full service restaurants and the world’s only Munchie’s Food Hall.

