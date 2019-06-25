BitMart and Genesis Block Announce Strategic Partnership

Chinese Exchange and US Broker Dealer accelerate the connection of digital asset and real economies tp drive long term enterprise value creation across US and international markets.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) BitMart, a premier global digital asset trading platform, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Genesis Block Group Holdings LLC and its affiliates (“Genesis Block”), a blockchain and digital asset-focused services platform that includes a registered broker-dealer subsidiary, GB Capital Markets, Inc. The partnership is the first long-term strategic collaboration between a global leading digital asset trading platform and a US-based digital assets financial services platform, and promises to accelerate the connection of the digital asset and real economies to drive long-term enterprise value creation and growth across U.S. and international markets and financial centers.

BitMart and Genesis Block share a strong belief in the promise of distributed ledger technology and its applications, and will work jointly to develop a number of opportunity sets, including primary and secondary markets for digital securities and cross-border markets for digital assets and related products and services. Distributed ledger technology infrastructure will be used to create entirely new markets in heretofore illiquid assets, including funds, art and collectibles, real estate, natural resources. World-class primary and secondary market infrastructure for digital securities will provide a number of benefits, including 24/7 markets, lower transactions costs, fractional ownership, automated and quicker settlement.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Genesis Block,” said Sheldon Xia, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BitMart. “The partnership will combine the power of BitMart’s Asian and international presence, technology infrastructure and development teams with Genesis Block’s regulated broker-dealer capabilities and unparalleled knowledge of the regulatory aspects of blockchain-driven financial markets. In short, we believe this partnership will accelerate the evolution of a new paradigm in global capital markets.

“We believe that the future evolution of financial market structure is inextricably linked with the development of international mechanisms that leverage distributed ledger technology,” said Sam Proctor, Chief Executive Officer of Genesis Block “We are honored to enter into a partnership with a premier global digital asset trading platform and management team that shares this belief.”

About BitMart

BitMart is a premier global digital asset trading platform, with over 700,000 users worldwide. BitMart currently offers 211 trading pairs with some of the lowest trading fees in the market. BitMart has collaborated with Columbia University, New York University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology to promote blockchain education and to facilitate career development. BitMart is also a research partner of Blockchain Lab at The State University of New York at Stony Brook since 2018.

About Genesis Block

Genesis Block is a digital asset and blockchain-focused services platform that provides strategic business and regulatory advisory, financial services, and technology solutions to companies seeking to leverage blockchain technology in their core business. Its mission is to realize the potential of distributed ledger technology and foster its growth and adoption in every aspect of life.

