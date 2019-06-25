Questex’s Latin America Meeting & Incentive Travel Exchange Brings Together Meeting Planners and Incentive Buyers with Leading Global Suppliers to Cultivate Relationships and Maximize Profits

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Latin America Meeting and Incentive Travel Exchange (LAMITE) connects Latin America-based, high-volume meeting planners and incentive buyers with leading global suppliers to cultivate relationships and maximize profits. This week LAMITE commences its fifth annual event at the Plant Hollywood Beach Resort Costa Rica.

LAMITE brings together top-producing, Latin America-based meeting planners and incentive buyers from key purchasing sectors including corporate direct, incentive houses and meeting/event management companies together with leading global suppliers for exclusive networking opportunities and pre-scheduled one-to-one private appointments. According to LAMITE research, 100% of suppliers expect to book business within 24 months of the event.

Buyers were welcomed Sunday evening with a networking reception sponsored by Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Costa Rica and on Monday suppliers who represent cruise lines, tour operators, destination management companies and sought-after incentive destinations, hotels, resorts and spas across the globe were received with a gathering sponsored by the ICT/Costa Rica Tourism Board.

The event officially opened today with a networking breakfast before attendees headed to a full day of pre-scheduled, private one-to-one appointments as well as a networking lunch with Education Program "The MICE Trap: How to Avoid it!" by Alejandro Verzoub, President, AV Business & Communication. Attendees will end the day with a networking reception and dinner, hosted by Hyatt Andaz.

Tomorrow attendees will attend a networking breakfast and education with Education Program Sustainable Meetings and Tourism, private one-to-one appointments as well as a farewell reception, sponsored by the ICT Costa Rica Tourism Board.

“We’re excited to gather incentive and meeting planners from across Latin America and planners from the United States and Canada for exploring, networking, one-to-one meetings and delicious culinary experiences,” said Jill Birkett, LAMITE Event Director. “Our format offers a productive business setting for both buyers and suppliers to make business decisions and form relationships.”

LAMITE Sponsors and Partners Include: Planet Hollywood Beach Resort, Costa Rica Tourism Board, SITE, Visit Scotland, Barbados Tourism, Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism, Costa Rica DMC, Memorable Incentives, Amstar, MASCO, Swiss Travel, Andaz Costa Rica Resort at Peninsula Papagayo, JW Marriott Guanacaste Resort and Spa, Marriott Los Sueños and Villa Caletas.

To learn more about LAMITE, visit: https://www.latintravelexchange.com. LAMITE is part of Global Meeting & Incentive Travel Exchanges (GMITE), which features invitation-only, appointment-based events catering exclusively to the meetings, incentives, conferences and events market. Stay up to date on LAMITE on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

