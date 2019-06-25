Associa Arizona Participates in The American Legion Ceremony for Retiring Unserviceable Flags

/EIN News/ -- Scottsdale, AZ, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Arizona is participating in the American Legion Ceremony for Retiring Unserviceable Flags for the second consecutive year.



The Ceremony for Disposal of Unserviceable Flags was implemented in 1937 by the National Convention of the American Legion in New York. The ceremony has been an integral part of American Legion ritual since its inception.



Associa Arizona takes great pride in collecting worn American flags from residents to dispose in a proper and respectful manner. The disposal boxes can be found year-round at the Associa offices located at 7500 N. Dobson Road, suite 150, Scottsdale, AZ 85256 and 6840 N. Oracle Road, suite 130, Tucson, AZ 85704.



“The Associa Arizona team is always honored to participate in this national campaign to support the American flag disposal etiquette,” stated Eli Crenshaw, CMCA®, Associa Arizona president. “As we approach America’s birthday, we want to celebrate the flag and all that it stands for. We encourage residents who have flags that need to be retired to drop them off at our offices and we will ensure they are disposed of properly.”



If you have any questions regarding how to retire your American flag, please contact 480-892-5222 for Central and Northern Arizona or 520-742-4674 for Southern Arizona.



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.