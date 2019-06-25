Goodville Mutual Selects Cloverleaf Analytics for Better Business Insights

Implementation of BI and analytics solution will enhance opportunities to improve operational efficiency and enhance customer experience.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloverleaf Analytics (Cloverleaf), an insurance-ready, enterprise business intelligence (BI) and analytics solution provider, is pleased to announce that Goodville Mutual Casualty Company (Goodville Mutual), a Pennsylvania-based property and casualty (P&C) insurer, has selected Cloverleaf’s BI solution as the platform for acquiring better insights into opportunities for improving operational efficiency and enhancing overall customer experience going forward.



/EIN News/ -- Focused on providing top-quality P&C insurance products to homeowners and businesses throughout Pennsylvania and Ohio, Goodville Mutual prides itself on maintaining outstanding customer service and a high degree of social and civic responsibility, giving back to the community regularly through charitable initiatives. Goodville Mutual selected Cloverleaf in part due to the insurance-specificity of the company’s BI offering, as well as the configurability and flexibility the solution utilizes to address company and product-specific information and analytical requirements.

“The quality and experience of the Cloverleaf team and the ability of the platform to grow as our analytics needs evolve were important factors in our selection of the Cloverleaf solution,” said Phil Shirk, CFO and VP of IT for Goodville Mutual. “We believe a strong analytical and BI foundation is critical to keeping pace with the changes in the insurance market, and since we are currently implementing a core system modernization project, we felt this was the perfect time to also upgrade our reporting and BI capabilities.”

Cloverleaf’s expertise in delivering reporting, predictive analytics, and BI solutions which increase transparency into critical insurance functions and processes will dovetail with Goodville Mutual’s internal efforts to provide comprehensive analytical insights to the company’s management and leadership teams enterprise-wide. Cloverleaf will be sourcing data for all lines of business from multiple core administration systems being used by Goodville Mutual today.

“We are thrilled to have been selected to augment and advance Goodville Mutual’s current BI environment,” said Robert Clark, president of Cloverleaf Analytics. “It is especially important to multi-line insurers like Goodville Mutual to have a system that has the flexibility to be configured to their specific information and analytical needs – and these are the exact goals we had in mind when designing and developing our solution. This strengthens our position as the BI vendor capable of providing organizations of all sizes with predictive analytics, reporting, and BI analysis capabilities.”

About Goodville Mutual Casualty Company (Goodville Mutual)

Based in New Holland, Pennsylvania, Goodville Mutual Casualty Company (Goodville Mutual) is an A.M. Best VII-rated insurance company providing a comprehensive set of competitive P&C insurance products specifically-designed to cover homes, autos, farms, businesses and churches. Goodville Mutual is committed to maintaining lasting relationships with policyholders, independent agents, and employees, providing excellent customer service, promoting safety and loss prevention, and contributing a portion of the company’s operating profits to charitable organizations. For more information, please visit www.goodville.com.

About Cloverleaf Analytics (Cloverleaf)

Cloverleaf Analytics (Cloverleaf) delivers a comprehensive business intelligence (BI) solution which reduces risk and improves profitability and performance for P&C insurance companies. Cloverleaf consolidates enterprise data for real-time analytics and visualizations which drive underwriting efficiency, claims optimization, and better enterprise performance management through pre-built and ad hoc reporting capabilities. For more information, please visit www.cloverleafanalytics.com.

