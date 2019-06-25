Nubeva Prisms TLS (SSL) Decrypt Solution Now Supports New Amazon Virtual Private Cloud Traffic Mirroring

Enterprises Using Amazon Web Services Can Now Acquire Keys and Decrypt Mirrored Traffic in Their Amazon Virtual Private Cloud

/EIN News/ -- San Jose, California, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (TSX-V: NBVA), a cloud visibility Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) software developer for enterprises, today announced the availability of its Nubeva Prisms TLS Decrypt solution for users with resources on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Nubeva’s new, high-speed, scalable service works with Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (Amazon VPC) traffic mirroring. With this solution, IT teams can now mirror cloud traffic and apply modern decryption to any and all connections to critical cloud resources, thus enabling network security and monitoring tools to fully inspect and monitor cloud networking traffic -- all within their AWS environment.



Nubeva Prisms TLS Decrypt is a breakthrough, out-of-band solution that supports all modern SSL / TLS protocols and ciphers including TLS 1.3 with Perfect Forward Secrecy (PFS) and Elliptic-curve Diffie-Hellman (ECDH) for any connection to a virtual machine or container on both server and client sides. It is modular, easy to deploy, born-in-the-cloud and scales to meet any traffic load without any configuration overhead or architectural constraints.



“Using artificial intelligence (AI)-based rules, we’ve kept the architecture simple while enhancing security and cloud network visibility,” said Randy Chou, CEO of Nubeva. “Our new decryption service probes for TLS sessions in mirrored traffic, finds the encryption key and sends it to a key database. IT teams can then access keys and decrypt using Nubeva high-speed universal decryptor engines to output ‘clear-text’ traffic to tools and teams."



AWS announced Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (Amazon VPC) traffic mirroring at AWS re:Inforce 2019 on June 25 in Boston. Amazon VPC traffic mirroring allows end users to gain insight into the network traffic across their Amazon VPC infrastructure for content inspection and threat monitoring. With this feature, customers can copy network traffic in their Amazon VPCs, and send it to their security and monitoring tools.

Nubeva Prisms is a passive “listening” system that learns encryption keys and matches them to Amazon VPC traffic mirror streams then decrypts them effectively and efficiently on any tool. With the solution in place, SecOps teams can decrypt SSL / TLS traffic to enable security, performance, and diagnostic systems and processes. The decryption service lowers infrastructure costs, enhances cloud security and enables IT teams to move even more mission critical resources to the cloud.



Nubeva launched its cloud technology solution, Nubeva Prisms, in 2018. The cloud-native technology rests on cloud workloads and requires virtually no compute resources while creating greater visibility into mirrored traffic. With Nubeva Prisms TLS Decrypt, service in place, cloud security and network monitoring tools become more powerful and IT teams gain the insights needed to ensure network performance and detect and respond to potential security threats.



To learn more about Nubeva’s decryption service for Amazon Web Services, visit www.nubeva.com/aws or contact Nubeva at info@nubeva.com.

About Nubeva Technologies Ltd.

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") software and services that enable enterprises to run best-of-breed visibility in public cloud environments. Nubeva Prisms provides enhanced visibility and control over network traffic and simplified automation and operation that is essential to run top-tier security technologies and services in the cloud easily and at low cost. With Nubeva, organizations can leverage existing policies, technologies and operations and accelerate their move to the cloud with confidence. Visit nubeva.com for more information.





Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business plans and the outlook of the cybersecurity industry. Although the Company believes in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Company, its subsidiaries, their securities, or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For additional information, please contact:

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. Marcel Valentin, Investor Relations

Steve Perkins, Chief Marketing Officer or Marcel@SophicCapital.com

1-(844)538-4638 1-(647)697-0498





Chuck Grothaus Nubeva Technologies Inc 6127700026 cgrothaus@nubeva.com

