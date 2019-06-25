Media Alert: Breker Verification Systems to Offer Continuous Demonstrations of its Portable Stimulus Standard-Compliant Software at ES Design West

“Are We Experiencing a Renaissance in Chip Design and EDA?” Panel Includes CEO Adnan Hamid

WHO: Breker Verification Systems , the leading provider of Portable Stimulus Standard (PSS)-compliant software

WHAT: Will feature continuous demonstrations of its Trek5 Portfolio of PSS-compliant software that goes beyond Portable Stimulus test suite generation in Booth #2338 at ES Design West , a co-located event at SEMICON West . Demos will highlight Trek5’s ability to optimize tests for universal verification methodology (UVM), Software-Driven Verification (SDV) and Post-Silicon environments.

WHEN: Tuesday through Thursday, July 9-11.

WHERE: Moscone Center South Hall in San Francisco

Adnan Hamid, Breker’s chief executive officer (CEO) will join Jim Hogan, managing partner of Vista Ventures, LLC., and other electronic system design ecosystem executives for “ Are We Experiencing a Renaissance in Chip Design and EDA? ” The panel discussion will be held Tuesday, July 9, from 2:55 p.m. to 4 p.m. at TechTALK Theater in Moscone Center’s South Hall.

About Breker Verification Systems

Breker Verification Systems is the leading provider of Portable Stimulus solutions, a standard means to specify verification intent and behaviors reusable across target platforms. It is the first company to introduce graph-based verification and the synthesis of powerful test sets from abstract scenario models. Its Portable Stimulus suite of tools is G raph-based to make complex scenarios comprehensible, P ortable, eliminating test redundancy across the verification process, and S hareable to foster team communication and reuse. Breker’s Intelligent Testbench suite of tools and apps allows the synthesis of high-coverage, powerful test cases for deployment into a variety of UVM to SoC verification environments. Breker is privately held, and works with leading semiconductor companies worldwide.

