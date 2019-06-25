DrChrono Partners with Jamf so Healthcare Practices Can Get All of Their Apple Devices and Apps Up & Running Instantly

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DrChrono Inc., the company enabling the medical practice of the future, and Jamf, the standard in Apple management, today announced the two companies have partnered to help medical practices set up and manage multiple Apple devices including Macs, iPads and iPhones as well as iOS and Mac apps.



/EIN News/ -- Now with DrChrono and Jamf’s partnership, every time a new device or a new employee is hired, the medical practice IT staff can use Jamf to instantly provision a device with a default setup in real time. If there are, for example 100+ apps that need to be loaded onto an employee’s Mac, iPhone and iPad, the practices’ IT staff can simply, with a few clicks, have all of those apps loaded.

“Every medical practice that uses DrChrono generally uses our whole suite of apps, our iPad Electronic Health Record (EHR) app, our iPad Waiting Room Patient Checkin app and our iPad Medical Billing app,” said Daniel Kivatinos, COO and Co-Founder of DrChrono. “The same goes for our iPhone apps; the medical practice apps are loaded instantly into a device. Every practice we work with has many devices so making sure everything is setup on a device takes time, but with Jamf, we can now reduce that time down to minutes which saves valuable time for staff running a busy office.”

How it Works

Medical practices can create an image of a default profile with all settings they want to load onto devices through Jamf. A practice can build out different types of profiles such as a physician profile, a medical assistant profile, or a patient check-in iPad profile that can be instantly loaded onto an Apple device.

When DrChrono partners with new companies like Physitrack and 3D4Medical, these companies’ apps can be loaded onto a device in real time without the practices’ staff having to manage the device. Even if there are many devices to manage, the right device gets the right apps and settings, like email and wifi, instantly. And if DrChrono also updates one of its apps, IT staff can push the latest version of the app to all its iPhone and iPad devices through Jamf automatically.

Jamf also focuses on making sure a device can be wiped instantly and remotely when needed, and a new device can be provisioned with all of the same settings as the last within minutes, reducing staff downtime. From one doctor to a medical practice at scale, using Jamf allows for device management including enforcement of encrypted hard drives on Mac and enforcement of secure password policies.

“We are very excited to team up with DrChrono and the thousands of medical practices who are using their platform to help manage Apple devices to run their businesses,” said Tad Johnson, Director of Product Strategy, Jamf Now. “By pairing our expertise in Apple device management with DrChrono’s expertise in building a healthcare platform for physicians, we are creating the most tech empowered practice solution in the medical industry to date.”

DrChrono medical practices who sign for Jamf Now receive their first three devices free and can add more for just $2/device/month. To learn more about Jamf and DrChrono visit the DrChrono App Directory at https://www.drchrono.com/apps/

About DrChrono

DrChrono focuses on bringing the medical practice of the future to reality; the company built the first iPad EHR. DrChrono creates the best electronic health record, practice management, medical billing and revenue cycle management experience for physicians and patients; the health platform was built for iPad, iPhone, Apple Watch and the web. The EHR includes customizable medical forms, e-prescribing, real-time patient eligibility checks, patient portal and more. The Healthcare App Directory offers a multitude of apps that a practice can select from to bundle in and a medical API for healthcare app developers. For more information about DrChrono, visit www.drchrono.com

