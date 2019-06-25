PracticeSuite Set to Offer Physicians End-to-End Chronic Care Management

PracticeSuite doctors will now be able to effortlessly participate in CMS’s Chronic Care Management program and offer higher levels of service to patients that need it

/EIN News/ -- SILICON VALLEY, Calif., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just when our elderly need more robust care and better care coordination, Medicare has created a program that allows physicians to bill for the level of care required by patients with two or more chronic conditions.



To participate in the Chronic Care Management program (CCM), providers must obtain oral or written agreement from the patient. The patient must understand that they’re responsible for applicable cost sharing, that they can stop participating at any time, and that only one provider or hospital can bill for their CCM in a calendar month.

Knowing it’s CMS, you’re already asking: What’s the hitch? No surprise—it’s the paperwork. The documentation required by CMS to bill for CCM is so significant that only 7 percent of practices using their own staff to provide CCM services report consistently billing 80-100% of patients that need these higher levels of care.

To solve this problem, PracticeSuite teamed with One Healthcare Solutions. “This partnership enables our physicians to produce the type of engagement and documentation needed to bill for CCM. These are services they’re already providing—but our solution lets them report it the way CMS requires,” says Trey Wilson, senior vice president of corporate development at PracticeSuite

Dave Gamer, VP of Sales for One Healthcare Solutions explains: “Medicare is empowering primary care physicians—rewarding them for work many already do daily but are not getting paid for. With our solution, all the heavy lifting is done for the practice, leading to better patient outcomes and increased revenue for the practice.”

About PracticeSuite

PracticeSuite’s mission is to help primary care physicians practice profitably. It serves over 57,000 medical professionals through its whole-practice medical office solution, providing an affordable, cloud-based practice management system, electronic health record software, patient portal, and revenue cycle management services ( RCM ).

About One Healthcare Solutions LLC

One Healthcare Solution (OHS) acts as an extension of the medical practice to effectively deliver Chronic Care Management and other preventive care services on their behalf. OHS was founded in 1997 and is based in Georgetown, Texas. For more information, visit www.onehs.com or contact Dave Gamer at dgamer@mdssonline.com.

