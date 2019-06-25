Corelight Launches New Corelight Cloud Sensor for Amazon Web Services, Ingests Traffic via New Amazon Virtual Private Cloud Traffic Mirroring

New Corelight Cloud Sensor for Amazon Web Services Brings Powerful Network Security Monitoring to Cloud Traffic to Accelerate Incident Response and Expand Threat Hunting Capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corelight , providers of one of the most powerful network security monitoring solutions for cybersecurity, today expanded its product portfolio with the launch of the Corelight Cloud Sensor for Amazon Web Services (AWS) - bringing the power of Corelight’s network security monitoring to the cloud. The Corelight Cloud Sensor for AWS leverages the new Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (Amazon VPC) traffic mirroring that allows customers to gain insight into the network traffic across their AWS environment for content inspection and threat monitoring. Amazon VPC traffic mirroring was launched earlier today at AWS re:Inforce 2019 in Boston .



/EIN News/ -- The Corelight Cloud Sensor for AWS transforms network traffic into rich logs, extracted files, and security insights for more effective incident response, threat hunting, and forensics. The Corelight Cloud Sensor for AWS parses dozens of network protocols and generates rich, actionable data streams that make it easier for security teams to identify and respond to potential threats in real-time.

“Many of our customers are running key workloads on AWS today, and want even more network visibility. Today’s launch of Amazon VPC traffic mirroring combined with Corelight’s sensors provides improved data for security analytics as well as a consistent view for security teams across their cloud and on-premise environments,” said Brian Dye, chief product officer at Corelight. “With the Corelight Cloud Sensor for AWS, our customers can be up and running within 15 minutes ensuring that they never lose sight of their network traffic.”

With Amazon VPC traffic mirroring, customers can more easily capture AWS traffic of interest from any workload in an Amazon VPC and direct it to their Corelight Cloud Sensor for transformation into enriched security data for export to Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) or streamed to their SIEM, security analytics, or file analysis tool of choice.

The Corelight Cloud Sensor for AWS can monitor traffic at speeds up to 10 Gbps for traffic logging of more than 35 network protocols, as well as generate alerts and insights from Corelight’s Core Collection of Zeek scripts. For larger scale environments, multiple sensors can be pooled together behind AWS Network Load Balancers and centrally managed with Corelight Fleet Manager.

Today’s product launch follows Corelight Sensor version 17 enhancements made earlier this month. Read more about those features on the Corelight blog .

Availability

The Corelight Cloud Sensor for AWS is now available. More information can be found in the Corelight Sensors product section of the company website.

About Corelight

Corelight makes powerful network security monitoring (NSM) solutions that transform network traffic into rich logs, extracted files, and security insights for more effective incident response, threat hunting, and forensics. Corelight Sensors run on Zeek (formerly called “Bro”), the open-source NSM tool used by thousands of organizations. Corelight Sensors simplify Zeek deployment and expand its performance and capabilities. Corelight’s global customers include Fortune 500 companies, major government agencies, and large research universities. https://www.corelight.com

