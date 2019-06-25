NanoSemi Relies on OneSpin Automated Formal Verification Tools to Verify SystemC Designs for 5G ASICs

OneSpin 360 DV-Verify Fills High-Level Synthesis Verification Gap for Data-Driven Designs in 5G, WiFi, Other Applications

/EIN News/ -- MUNICH, Germany, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneSpin® Solutions, provider of certified IC integrity verification solutions for building functionally correct, safe, secure and trusted integrated circuits, today announced NanoSemi Inc. deployed its formal verification solutions to verify its machine learning-based intellectual property (IP) for 5G and Wi-Fi applications.



High-level synthesis tools are increasingly being adopted for data-driven designs in applications such as automotive, AI, machine learning, and 5G. However, verification at the C++ level is extremely difficult and time-consuming with complex verification environment set up and unpredictable results. OneSpin 360 DV-Verify provides a unique automated and exhaustive approach to verifying SystemC designs.

NanoSemi took advantage of OneSpin’s differentiating technology to assure their designs are fully verified. NanoSemi chose OneSpin 360 DV-Verify and SystemC/C++ extension because they support field programmable gate array (FPGA) and system on chip (SoC) flows, offering exhaustive verification without complicating debug efforts.

“OneSpin 360 DV-Verify enabled us to find issues in our mission-critical SystemC/C++ projects,” affirms Parag Sheth, VP of Product Development at NanoSemi.

The OneSpin SystemC/C++ Approach

OneSpin 360 DV-Verify provides an automated and exhaustive approach to verifying SystemC code to support high-level synthesis for designs in automotive, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and 5G applications.

“Although designing in a high-level language has many advantages, it is critical that verification not be compromised,” says Raik Brinkmann, OneSpin’s president and chief executive officer. “The OneSpin solutions bring to SystemC/C++ verification groups the rich verification capabilities available for SystemVerilog and VHDL RTL designs. Results from NanoSemi’s first project clearly demonstrate the value of this approach.”

For more details, go to: https://bit.ly/2XlUwSx

About OneSpin Solutions

OneSpin Solutions is a leading provider of certified IC integrity verification solutions for building functionally correct, safe, secure and trusted integrated circuits. These solutions are based on OneSpin's widely used formal verification technology and assure the integrity of SoCs, ASICs and FPGAs. Headquartered in Munich, Germany, OneSpin partners with leaders worldwide in automotive and industrial applications; defense; avionics; artificial intelligence and machine learning; consumer electronics; and communications. Its advanced solutions are well-suited for developing heterogeneous computing platforms, using programmable logic, and designing and integrating processor cores, such as RISC-V. OneSpin's customer-oriented commitment is fundamental to its growth and success. OneSpin: Assuring IC Integrity. Visit www.OneSpin.com to learn more.

