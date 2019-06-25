Infinite Campus Selects Converge Learning Management System as Digital Learning Partner

/EIN News/ -- Blaine, Minn., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinite Campus, the most trusted name in student information, is excited to announce that Converge Learning Management System, a premier LMS designed uniquely for K-12, is now a Digital Learning Partner. Infinite Campus student information system (SIS) customers will have a connection between the Converge LMS platform and the Campus Grade Book for real-time assignment score passback.

Converge, powered by eCampus.com, is an engaging learning management system that supports blended and online instruction to drive learning outcomes. As teachers utilize Converge to generate and deliver assignments and assessments, those scores will be reflected in their Campus Grade Book and Converge’s grade book. With Converge’s support of both a traditional and standards-based grade book, instructors will now have maximum flexibility when it comes to tracking student performance.

Both Infinite Campus and Converge are IMS Global Certified and meet their OneRoster standard for securely sharing class rosters, assignment data and scores between systems.

“We’re excited to be working with Converge and offer this powerful integration to customers,” said Charlie Kratsch, Infinite Campus CEO and Founder. “Campus was the first SIS to be OneRoster v1.1 Grading Services API certified, it’s important that we partner with other IMS Global certified vendors.”

“This partnership helps connect teachers with tools they frequently use, which will save them time and reduce errors,” said Dr. Barry Brahier, Chief Product Officer for Teaching and Learning at Infinite Campus. “By integrating with Converge, we are ensuring that teachers spend more time teaching, which furthers our mission of Transforming K12 Education®.”

"Converge LMS is committed to seeking partnerships that streamline instructional logistics and allow educators to focus on accelerating learning," said Matt Montgomery, President and CEO of Converge. "By partnering with Infinite Campus, schools and districts using Converge will enjoy seamless syncing of grades from our platform to Campus, removing the headaches of entering grades twice, promoting a reduction of errors, and also providing valuable rostering capabilities. It's another step Converge is taking to support learning without limits."

Infinite Campus and Converge will be piloting the integration with select districts with release to all customer districts planned for spring 2020. Converge joins 10 other Infinite Campus Digital Learning Partners: DataSense, eDoctrina, Google for Education, Illuminate Education, itslearning, Kimono, Naiku, Otus, Schoology and Turnitin.

For more information, please visit www.infinitecampus.com/campuslearning.

About Infinite Campus

As the most trusted name in student information, Infinite Campus manages 7.8 million students in 45 states. For 25 years, Infinite Campus has successfully implemented its solutions for customers of all sizes, from those with fewer than 100 students to those with more than 600,000 students. Infinite Campus customers include school districts, regional consortia, state departments of education and the federal government. www.infinitecampus.com



About Converge Learning Management System

Converge, a premier learning management system and assessment platform, is uniquely designed for K-12 learning environments. Designed by teachers, Converge is committed to an intuitive interface that offers robust content creation tools, easy integrations, and powerful analytics to inform every step of the learning journey. More than an LMS, Converge offers an end-to-end digital learning solution with best-in-class training and support to fuel learning without limits. Learn more at convergelearning.com.

Caitlin Slator Infinite Campus, Inc. 763-795-3848 caitlin.slator@infinitecampus.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.