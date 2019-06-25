Sports Medicine Market, 2024 - Continuous Influx of New Products and Treatment Modalities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sports Medicine Market by Product (Body Reconstruction (Arthroscopy devices, Implants), Body Support & Recovery Products (Physiotherapy Equipment, Compression Clothing, Braces & Supports)), Application and Region - Global Forecasts to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global sports medicine market is projected to reach USD 9.1 billion by 2024 from USD 6.6 billion in 2019

The sports medicine market is projected to reach USD 9,095.8 million by 2024 from USD 6,629.2 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.5%. Growth in the sports medicine market is mainly driven by factors such as increasing incidence of sports injuries, continuous influx of new products and treatment modalities, and developments in the field of regenerative medicine. On the other hand, the high cost of implants is expected to limit market growth to a certain extent in the coming years.





The rising popularity of sports and physical activity increased awareness regarding the prevention and treatment of sports injuries, and growing investments in sports medicine are key factors driving the North American sports medicine market.



The prominent players in this market include Arthrex, Inc (US), Smith & Nephew plc (UK), and Stryker Corporation (US). These players adopt strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and other developments to increase their share in the sports medicine market. These strategies also enable market players to strengthen their product portfolios and geographical presence.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Sports Medicine Market Overview

4.2 Geographic Analysis: European Sports Medicine Market Share, By Product (2019)

4.3 Sports Medicine Market Share, By Application, 2019 vs 2024

4.4 Sports Medicine Market Share, By Product, 2019 vs 2024

4.5 Geographic Snapshot of the Sports Medicine Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Sports Injuries

5.2.1.2 Continuous Influx of New Products and Treatment Modalities

5.2.1.3 Developments in the Field of Regenerative Medicine

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Orthopedic Implants and Other Devices

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 3D-Printed Implants

5.2.3.2 Expansion and Market Penetration Opportunities in Emerging Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Dearth of Skilled Professionals



6 Sports Medicine Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Body Reconstruction Products

6.2.1 Fracture & Ligament Repair Products

6.2.1.1 Fracture & Ligament Injuries are the Most Common Sports Injuries

6.2.2 Arthroscopy Devices

6.2.2.1 Technological Advancements and the Development of New Products to Support Market Growth

6.2.3 Implants

6.2.3.1 High Cost of Implants is A Major Concern Expected to Restrain Market Growth

6.2.4 Orthobiologics

6.2.4.1 The Interest of Prominent Companies in the Field of Orthobiologics is Driving Innovation in the Segment

6.2.5 Prosthetics

6.2.5.1 High Price of Prosthetics and an Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenario in Developing Nations May Restrain Market Growth

6.3 Body Support & Recovery Products

6.3.1 Braces & Supports

6.3.1.1 Wide Adoption of Braces and Supports to Treat Sports Injuries in Pre- and Post-Operative Cases is Driving Market Growth

6.3.2 Physiotherapy Equipment

6.3.2.1 Thermal Therapy

6.3.2.1.1 Thermal Therapy is Widely Adopted as It is Inexpensive, Easily Accessible, and Portable

6.3.2.2 Electrostimulation

6.3.2.2.1 Technological Advancements in the Field of Electronics have Made Electrostimulation to Be an Essential Technique in Sports Medicine

6.3.2.3 Other Therapies

6.3.2.3.1 Ultrasound Therapy

6.3.2.3.2 Laser Therapy

6.3.3 Compression Clothing

6.3.3.1 Compression Clothing is A Deterrent Against the Progression of Venous Disorders Such as EDEMA, Phlebitis, and Thrombosis

6.4 Accessories

6.4.1 The Market for Accessories is Highly Fragmented and Includes Medicated as Well as Non-Medicated Products



7 Sports Medicine Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Knee Injuries

7.2.1 Knee Injuries are the Most Frequently Occurring Injuries in Sports

7.3 Shoulder Injuries

7.3.1 Increased Incidence of Shoulder Injuries in Contact Sports to Drive Market Growth

7.4 Foot & Ankle Injuries

7.4.1 Growing Participation in Sports has Resulted in the Increasing Number of Sports-Related Foot & Ankle Injuries

7.5 Hip & Groin Injuries

7.5.1 Hip & Groin Pain is A Common Complaint Among Athletes of All Ages and is Estimated to Account for 5-6% of All Sports Injuries

7.6 Elbow & Wrist Injuries

7.6.1 Elbow & Wrist Injuries are Common in Athletes Where Repetitive Extension and Flexion of the Elbows and Wrist is Seen

7.7 Back & Spine Injuries

7.7.1 Increasing Incidence of Spinal Cord Injuries to Support Market Growth

7.8 Other Injuries



8 Sports Medicine Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.1.1 US Holds the Largest Share of the North American Market

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.2.1 The Growing Prominence of Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Therapy is Driving Market Growth in Canada

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.1.1 High Participation in Sports Activities has Contributed to Market Growth in Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.2.1 Development of the Sports Medicine Sector has Become A Key Area for Government Organizations in the UK

8.3.3 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.1.1 Japan has Shown Considerable Growth in Research on Sports Medicine

8.4.2 China

8.4.2.1 Key Players are Focusing on the Chinese Sports Medicine Market

8.4.3 Australia

8.4.3.1 Rising ACL Injury Rate Will Drive Demand for Sports Medicine Products

8.4.4 India

8.4.4.1 Government Initiatives to Support Sports Medicine Will Contribute to Market Growth in India

8.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 Rest of the World (RoW)



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

9.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Emerging Players)

9.5 Competitive Scenario



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Arthrex, Inc.

10.2 Smith & Nephew PLC

10.3 Depuy Synthes Companies (A Part of Johnson & Johnson)

10.4 Stryker Corporation

10.5 Breg, Inc.

10.6 Conmed Corporation

10.7 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

10.8 DJO Global, Inc. (Subsidiary of Colfax Corporation)

10.9 Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc.

10.10 Wright Medical Group N.V.

10.11 RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc.

10.12 Performance Health International Limited

10.13 Bauerfeind AG

10.14 Medtronic PLC

10.15 KARL STORZ GmbH & Co.Kg



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/htd2s5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Sports Medicine and Physiotherapy



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.