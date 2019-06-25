LogicMonitor Welcomes IT Professionals to Inaugural Level Up Conference

IT Professionals Will Learn How to Use Monitoring to Advance Their Businesses

AUSTIN, Texas, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicMonitor is expanding what’s possible for businesses by advancing the technology behind them with seamless infrastructure monitoring. Today the company welcomed IT professionals to its inaugural Level Up conference at the Fairmont in Austin to share this vision and discuss how monitoring is shaping the information revolution.



/EIN News/ -- Level Up’s two-day agenda features keynotes and breakout sessions from LogicMonitor executives and customers, as well as industry experts from leading organizations like Google Cloud Platform, Amazon Web Services, BigPanda and 451 Research. Attendees will also have opportunities to network with other IT professionals, coming away with useful skills and actionable insights to take their monitoring to the next level and advance their businesses.

At Level Up, LogicMonitor is also recognizing customers who have used monitoring to unlock new pathways to growth with inaugural customer awards. The following customers were selected by a panel of LogicMonitor leaders in recognition of their commitment and innovation:

MSP of the Year, Agio Technology : Agio has collaborated with LogicMonitor to develop innovative new datasources to serve the custom needs of its client base, empowering the firm to deliver more value to its customers by fully maximizing the capabilities of the platform.

“Level Up is an incredible opportunity for us to engage with customers - whether they’ve been with us on this journey from the beginning or they’re just now learning what the LogicMonitor platform has to offer,” said Kevin McGibben, CEO at LogicMonitor. “Our customers have long been asking for an opportunity like this, and we hope they leave Level Up with the confidence to focus less on problem-solving and more on evolution, enabled through monitoring.”

About LogicMonitor®

LogicMonitor® is the leading cloud-based performance monitoring platform for enterprise IT. With coverage for thousands of technologies out of the box, LogicMonitor provides granular visibility into resources, services and applications across infrastructure on-premises and in the cloud. IT and DevOps teams benefit from a unified view of hybrid environments to prevent outages, shrink the time needed to resolve issues, and optimize cloud spend. LogicMonitor’s automated device and resource discovery, preconfigured alert thresholds and customizable dashboards come together to give IT teams the speed, flexibility and actionable insights required to innovate in today’s competitive markets.

