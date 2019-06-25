ISBG CEO Addresses Strong Momentum and Corporate Evolution

LAS VEGAS, NV, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- International Spirits and Beverage Group Inc. (OTCMKTS: ISBG) (“ISBG” or the “Company”), a top-tier brand incubator in the Global Wine & Spirits and CBD-Infused Products markets, issues the following letter to shareholders on the behalf of CEO Terry Williams:



Dear Valued Shareholder,

As we begin to establish growing momentum in our overall business model, I wanted to take this opportunity to express our gratitude for your commitment and loyalty to our long-term value proposition and to discuss our current opportunities and our roadmap as we gear up to execute on the opportunities that lie ahead.

The first point to make here today is the growth that we are seeing in our new Health and Wellness division. We are in the process of completing an audit of financial data, which, once completed, will show over $300k from this new division that went straight to the bottom line in 2018, and we are supremely confident that we will sharply exceed that performance in 2019.

As a result of the growing importance of this segment, we are in the process of officially changing the name of the Company to reflect the direction we see our business heading in the quarters and years ahead. The new name will be “International Spirits and Wellness Holdings”.

We are still very much committed to the promise we see in our Besado Tequila product line. This is an award-winning premium tequila that has a very bright future ahead of it. But, beyond that, we are really doubling down on our strong P19 CBD product line, which has expanded to include a variety of CBD-based products and functional beverages.

The growth in these markets is extremely exciting, and we believe very strongly in our ability to execute on that opportunity, which will be a major financial growth driver in calendar Q3 and Q4 of 2019 and through 2020.

I also want to point out our corporate website will be updated with a sleek design that expresses our vision and our value proposition. The site will include updated team information with the names of our key advisors. We encourage you to check it out at isbg.global.

We will strive to keep you informed as we push forward with all cylinders firing through the remainder of the year.

Best Regards,

Terry Williams, CEO

About ISBG: International Spirits and Beverage Group (ISBG) is an authorized importer, licensor, and marketer of premium beverage brands, with sales of innovative products and brands worldwide. Based in Nevada, the Company's expertise lies in the strategic development and aggressive early growth of its brands and the establishment of these brands as viable and profitable as an incubator. ISBG intends to nurture emerging brands through critical stages of market development, including conceptualization, go-to-market strategy, supply chain and logistics engineering, integrated marketing, and distribution. In addition, ISBG has now established itself as a health and wellness company with a focus on reshaping the CBD products market through state-of-the-art nanotechnology processes, developing a wide range of nano-infused CBD gummies and beverages formulations. These products will be sold through the Company’s website, as well as through established wholesale and retail distribution channels. The company has also partnered with Bengala Technologies to develop and commercialize enterprise and B2B software technology products targeting the logistics and supply-chain marketplace.

Forward Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could", "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with OTC Markets (www.otcmarkets.com).

Contact:

For Additional Investor Information:

International Spirit & Beverage Group, Inc.

info@isbg.global

