TDK Releases Haptic Feedback PowerHap™ Evaluation Kits

ISELIN, N.J., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDK Corporation today announced two new evaluation kits that provide an initial impression of the varied possibilities of haptic feedback that can be realized with PowerHap™ piezo actuators. The BOS1901-Kit development kit is designed for and includes three 60 V actuators. The ordering code for the kit is Z63000Z2910Z1Z44. The board is based on the CapDrive™ driver architecture from Boréas Technologies, a developer of ultra-low-power haptic technologies with which TDK Electronics has signed a cooperative agreement. The main features of the BOS1901 piezoelectric driver are its small dimensions, low current consumption and fast response times.



/EIN News/ -- The second evaluation kit is suitable for both the 60 V PowerHap types, and also the 120 V types. It is available in two versions: A driver for one actuator (Z63000Z2910Z1Z1), and driver for up to five actuators (Z63000Z2910Z1Z7). These kits likewise contain three types of PowerHap actuators.

Both kits feature a USB interface and offer extensive setting options with regard to voltage amplitude, frequency, pulse repetition rate, signal shape and sensor functionality.

