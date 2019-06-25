Global Vision and Navigation System Market 2019-2024 - High Demand for Blockchain in Autonomous Vehicle

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vision and Navigation System Market for Autonomous Vehicle: Focus on Components (Camera, LiDAR, Radar, Ultrasonic Sensor, GPS, and IMU), Level of Autonomy, and Region - Analysis & Forecast, 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global vision and navigation system industry for autonomous vehicle depicts the market is expected to witness a CAGR of 26.78%, during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024.



The growth in the vision and navigation system market is due to the increasing sales of passenger and commercial vehicles and consumers' growing emphasis toward road safety. Additionally, increasing adoption of autonomous components based on different levels of autonomy, and the high growth rate of semi-conductor companies and component manufacturers are further going to drive the market.



The automotive industry is on the verge of a revolution with the gradual development of self-driven vehicles. Since last decade, OEMs, tier 1 manufacturers, and tier 2 manufacturers are constantly developing new and advanced safety features to make a vehicle more autonomous, which is further leading to high purchase of such vehicles.



Considering the current scenario, the increasing number of passenger and commercial vehicle sales has led to an increase in number of on-road accidents. In order to reduce these accidents, the automotive players are working toward the development of advanced safety features such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and parking assist, which involve minimum human interaction. The services of safety features offered in a vehicle are direct work of sensors and camera installed within it.



At present, most of the vehicles running on the road are of Level 1 and Level 2 autonomy. In all the vehicles, the data collected from sensors is processed via software present inside the complex electronic system. With each higher level of autonomy, the role of software is further going to increase owing to more advanced features in each level and high processing power needed to incorporate self-driving features.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What was the total revenue generated by the global vision and navigation system market for autonomous vehicle in 2018 and how is it expected to grow during 2019-2024?

What are the major driving forces, trends, challenges and growth opportunities that can tend to influence the global vision and navigation system market during the forecast period, 2019-2024?

Which component (Camera, LiDAR, Radar, Ultrasonic Sensor, GPS, or IMU) of the global vision and navigation system market for autonomous vehicle is expected to dominate during the forecast period?

What is the importance of software in the current scenario, and how is it going to play an important role in the forecasted period (2019-2024)?

Which vehicle type (passenger or commercial) of the global vision and navigation system market for autonomous vehicle is expected to dominate during the forecast period?

Which region from North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World (ROW) is expected to lead the global vision and navigation system market for autonomous vehicles by 2024?

Which are the key component manufacturers and software providers operating in the global vision and navigation system market for autonomous vehicle?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 Growth of Deep Learning for Image Processing

1.1.2 Governments Role in Developing Infrastructure for Connected and Autonomous Vehicle

1.1.3 Impending Need for Highly Autonomous Vehicle and Emphasis Towards Road Safety

1.2 Market Restraints

1.2.1 Increasing Threat from Cyber-attacks

1.2.2 Legal Issues of HD-Maps

1.2.3 High Price of Vision System Components

1.3 Market Opportunities

1.3.1 Increasing Demand for Computing and Connectivity

1.3.2 Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS): Huge Potential for Autonomous Vision and Navigation System Components

1.3.3 High Demand for Blockchain in Autonomous Vehicle



2 Competitive Landscape

2.1 Key Market Development and Strategies

2.1.1 Partnerships and Collaborations

2.1.2 Product Launches

2.1.3 Business Expansion

2.1.4 Other Developments



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Policies and Government Initiatives for ADAS and Autonomous Driving

3.1.1 Current Laws and Regulatory Bodies Related to Autonomous Vehicles by Country

3.1.2 Current Laws and Regulatory Bodies Related to Testing or Experimentation of Autonomous Vehicles by Country

3.1.3 Regulatory Agencies for Driverless Vehicle

3.2 Supply Chain Analysis

3.3 Patent Analysis

3.3.1 Introduction

3.4 Pricing Analysis

3.5 Opportunity Matrix Analysis



4 Global Vision and Navigation System Market for Autonomous Vehicle (by System), Analysis and Forecast

4.1 Assumptions and Limitations

4.2 Market Overview

4.3 Components

4.3.1 Camera

4.3.2 Light Detection and Ranging Sensors (LiDAR)

4.3.3 Radio Detection and Ranging (RADAR) Sensors

4.3.4 Ultrasonic Sensors

4.3.5 Global Positioning System (GPS)

4.3.6 Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)

4.4 Software

4.5 Services



5 Global Vision and Navigation System Market for Autonomous Vehicle (by Vehicle Type), Analysis and Forecast

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Passenger Vehicle

5.3 Commercial Vehicle



6 Global Vision and Navigation System Market for Autonomous Vehicle (by Level of Autonomy), Analysis and Forecast

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Level 1 (Advanced Driving Assist-Systems-ADAS)

6.3 Level 2 (Partial Automation)

6.4 Level 3 (Conditional Automation)

6.5 Level 4 (High Automation)

6.6 Level 5 (Full Automation)



7 Global Vision and Navigation System Market for Autonomous Vehicle (by Region), $Billion, 2018-2024

7.1 Market Overview



8 Company Profiles

8.1 Overview

8.2 Aptiv

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Role of Aptiv in Global Vision and Navigation System Market in Autonomous Vehicle

8.2.3 Financials

8.2.4 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Autoliv Inc.

8.4 Continental AG

8.5 DENSO CORPORATION

8.6 Garmin Ltd.

8.7 HERE Technologies

8.8 IMAGRY

8.9 Magna International Inc.

8.10 Pioneer Corporation

8.11 Robert Bosch GmbH

8.12 TomTom International BV

8.13 Valeo Group

8.14 Velodyne LiDAR, Inc.

8.15 Waymo LLC

8.16 ZF Friedrichshafen AG



9 Report Scope and Methodology

9.1 Scope of the Report

9.2 Vision and Navigation System Market Research Methodology



