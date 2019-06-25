Command Alkon Named to SDCE100 Top Supply Chain Projects for 2019

Supply & Demand Chain Executive Chose Quality Control Improvement Project as Winner

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon , the Leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, has been selected as a recipient of the 2019 SDCE100 Award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation. Command Alkon was chosen for improving the quality control of concrete for Permian Basin Materials using their COMMANDassurance solution.



/EIN News/ -- “Command Alkon is very pleased to win this prestigious supply chain award for helping our client improve their operations and gain visibility into the load properties while in transit, which previously had been a black hole of information,” said Dale Brownbridge, Product Manager for COMMANDassurance at Command Alkon. “With COMMANDassurance, Permian can improve the quality of their products and shorten the delivery cycle time.”

“Every year our list of submissions for the SDCE 100 continues to grow as more companies rely on the expertise of supply management for innovative decision-making. Our winners raise the bar for what is achievable in the supply chain,” says John R. Yuva, editor for Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “With a variety of company sizes and industry sectors represented, our Top 100 are leading examples for how to approach and solve supply chain challenges. Congratulations to our 2019 winners and the projects that delivered greater operational efficiencies and bottom-line results across the supply chain.”

Permian Basic Materials uses Command Alkon’s COMMANDassurance to capture real-time and historical information on the fresh concrete via a probe in the drum of Permian’s concrete mixer trucks. It is important to use the right quality of concrete at a jobsite to avoid having to tear out the poured concrete because of cracking and other issues. With COMMANDassurance, Permian has the data on the quality, mix, temperature, slump (workability), etc. to prove that the concrete was delivered to a jobsite in the right condition, saving the company time and money.

Typically, ready mix trucks cost $1.37/minute to run. With COMMANDassurance, Permian will be able to save 10 more minutes in their delivery cycle. With Permian’s fleet of over 120 concrete mixture trucks, this adds up to significant time and cost savings.

The SDCE 100 is an annual list of 100 great supply chain projects. These projects can serve as a map for supply chain executives who are looking for new opportunities to drive improvement in their own operations. These projects show how supply chain solution and service providers help their customers and clients achieve supply chain excellence and prepare their supply chains for success.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

At Command Alkon, we believe in building an amazing world. As the Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, we’re dramatically improving how contractors, bulk material suppliers, logistics providers, jobsite inspectors, project owners, and more interact. Our See Together, Work Together, and Grow Together capabilities deliver increased productivity, real-time visibility, keen business insights, and certainty of outcomes when building the things that matter. For over 40 years, our people, software and technology have empowered customers to achieve greater levels of quality and profitability across their projects and operations. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com .

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us on the web at www.SDCExec.com .

For More Information, Contact:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst PR

(770) 642-2080 x 214

becky@mediafirst.net

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 3968

klangner@commandalkon.co



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.