Televerde Announces Q1 2019 Customer Wins

Industry Demand Leader Uses Sales and Marketing Technologies with Live Customer Service Touchpoints to Help Clients Accelerate Sales

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Televerde, the first and only fully integrated sales and marketing technology organization with a proven execution model for generating demand and accelerating sales, today announced that the company signed contracts with 14 new clients in the first quarter of this year. The following technology companies are utilizing Televerde to foster demand and brand loyalty and drive revenues: AudioEye, Civitas Learning, Clarivate Analytics, CompareNetworks, Telefonix and TurnKey Vacation Rentals, Inc. In addition, the company has expanded service offerings with 26 of its existing customers including notable brands Epson and Adobe Marketo .



“Leading technology companies choose to work with us because of our proven execution model that generates demand and accelerates sales,” said Televerde CEO Morag Lucey . “Our purpose-driven team executes high-performing, complex sales and marketing initiatives for some of the world’s most innovative brands. They trust us because we know how to target prospects, engage buyers, qualify leads, develop opportunities, close deals and support customers through every stage of the customer journey.”

Televerde generates demand and accelerates sales for its customers by:

Executing high-performing, complex sales and marketing initiatives.

Aligning sales and marketing to drive pipeline in new and existing target markets.

Understanding the buyer’s journey, leveraging intent and propensity modeling to evaluate a prospect’s interests and likelihood to buy.

Executing an account-based selling (ABS) model to provide a consistent experience across the sales cycle.

Integrating best-in-class marketing technology platforms into the sales process.

Using human and advanced data insights to identify and engage prospects.

Managing multiple outreach touches including email and social media to engage prospects.

According to Deanna Ransom from Clarivate, “Televerde has been a valuable partner from day one. Their team is an extension of our staff, continuing to help us expand our reach and achieve our long-term growth objectives.”

Added Lucey, “We implement strategies that fuel demand and enable our customers to become top performers in their categories.”

About Televerde

Phoenix-based Televerde is the first and only fully integrated sales and marketing technology organization with a proven execution model for generating demand and accelerating sales. The company combines end-to-end sales and marketing solutions to drive engagement, pipeline and revenue for the world’s leading B2B companies including SAP, Microsoft, Honeywell, Adobe and Dell. Since the company began in 1994, Televerde has generated $8B in revenue for its clients.

A purpose-built company, Televerde believes in second chances and strives to help disempowered people find their voice and reach their human potential. Four of Televerde’s nine call centers are staffed by female inmates representing 70 percent of the company’s 600+ global workforce. For more information visit http://www.televerde.com or call 888-925-7526.

Televerde is a registered trademark of Televerde, Inc. All other trademarks belong to their respective companies.

