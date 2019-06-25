Carahsoft and Effectual Team to Provide Government Specialized Services for Amazon Web Services and VMware Cloud on AWS through Carahsoft’s Cloud Purchasing Program

Effectual will offer well-architected reviews, migration services, virtual desktop management and compliance solutions for regulated public sector workloads

HOBOKEN, N.J. and RESTON, Va., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Effectual , a next-gen managed cloud and consultancy practice, and Carahsoft Technology Corp ., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a formal partnership. Carahsoft will serve as Effectual’s master government aggregator under Carahsoft’s innovative Cloud Purchasing Program (CPP), making the company’s Amazon Web Services (AWS) and VMware Cloud on AWS services available to Federal, state, local and education organizations under a pay-as you-go model. The services are now available through Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V contracts, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and The Quilt cooperative purchasing agreements, as well as the company’s reseller ecosystem.



Migration and Management for AWS and VMware Cloud on AWS

Security and Compliance Solutions for AWS and VMware Cloud on AWS

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (Horizon View) Migration and Management

AWS Well-Architected Reviews

“With growing cyberthreats and a strong push to increase the performance and efficiency of mission-critical services, the public sector is looking to the cloud for answers. By partnering with Carahsoft, Effectual is able to assist government entities with best practice solutions to overcome remaining barriers to successful cloud adoption,” said Dan Tudahl, General Manager, Public Sector Services, Effectual. “Working in the Federal space for over 25 years, I have seen the growth and positive impact of Carahsoft’s partner network. The Effectual team is excited to build on this partnership and create long lasting relationships with our joint customers.”

Effectual has deep expertise in both AWS and VMware. The company was founded by the leaders and practitioners from managed cloud service provider Datapipe, who pioneered the development of managed services on the AWS platform.

“As a VMware Cloud on AWS Competency holder, Effectual possesses the experience, expertise and ability to execute meaningful solutions for their customers,” said Jim Aluotto, Senior Director, Cloud Provider Business, Americas Region, VMware. “VMware has long held a strong relationship with Carahsoft, and we look forward to supporting Effectual’s VMware Cloud on AWS initiatives in the public sector through this partnership.”

In addition to enabling the public sector to leverage Effectual’s experience in AWS and VMware, customers will be able to take advantage of Carahsoft’s unique pay-as-you go model and its specialized understanding of public sector contracting and compliance requirements.

Carahsoft’s CPP offers the public sector a flexible and accessible way to procure cloud solutions from single or multiple vendors. Through CPP, customers can purchase CarahPoints to put toward cloud products and services on a monthly or prepaid basis to match their mission and usage needs. By offering an online portal and pay-as-you-go option, CPP is suited to agencies and public sector organizations seeking to avoid the costs and vendor lock in of the traditional procurement process. More information is available on Carahsoft’s dedicated CPP resource center.

“We are excited to offer Effectual’s services within our CPP,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “As more and more agencies adopt AWS and VMware Cloud on AWS, it is critical that they fully utilize these solutions to optimize their service delivery and data storage infrastructure. Purchasing Effectual’s services through our reseller partners allows public sector organizations to better manage their cloud deployments and enjoy greater return on their investment.”

Effectual’s services are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts, NASPO ValuePoint and The Quilt cooperative purchasing agreements. For more information, contact the Effectual team at Carahsoft at (833) 512-5683 or CPP@Carahsoft.com ; or visit Carahsoft’s dedicated CPP resource center.

About Effectual

Harnessing the power of your data and the promise of digital transformation can seem like an overwhelming challenge. Let us be your trusted guide. We are a team of deeply experienced professionals who are passionate about solving business challenges and enabling digital transformation, innovation, and agility. We’ll listen and understand your business objectives, then apply our experience, expertise, proven methodologies, and processes to ensure a successful outcome. We engage with you as creative, enthusiastic, effective, and CAN DO problem solvers. Learn more at http://www.effectual.com .

Effectual is a member of the Cloud Security Alliance, and a Participating Organization in the PCI Security Standards Council.

Contact:

Richard Dolan

201-603-2566

rdolan@effectual.com

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the master government aggregator for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver VMware, Amazon Web Services, Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

Contact:

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

pr@carahsoft.com



