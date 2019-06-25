India Food Pathogen Testing Markets, 2014-2017, 2018-2019 & 2020-2024
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Food Pathogen Testing Market By Pathogen Type (Salmonella, E. coli & Others), By Food Type (Dairy, Meat & Poultry, Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables & Others), By Technology (Traditional & Rapid), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Indian food pathogen testing market was valued at $ 14 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% to reach $26.4 million by 2024
Growth in the market is led by growing cases of food-borne diseases across the country. Moreover, rising consumer awareness concerning food safety and chemical contamination of food products is further strengthening the demand for food testing labs in the country.
Additionally, stringent food safety regulations in tandem with the increasing production of processed food is also among the major drivers for food pathogen testing market in India. Factors like economic development, growing urbanization coupled with increasing middle class population, and rising personal disposable income of the consumers has led to increased consumption of processed food, which, in turn, is positively influencing the Indian food pathogen testing market.
In terms of food type, the Indian food pathogen testing market has been categorized into dairy, meat & poultry, cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, and others. Among these categories, dairy is the largest as well as the fastest growing food type segment in the market. Since, India is the largest producer of milk globally, stringent food testing is required prior to any export of dairy products or even for domestic consumption.
The Indian food pathogen testing market is moderately competitive and includes strong participation of both public and private investors. Its competitive landscape comprises both domestic and global market players. These players are investing heavily in the R&D of the modern pathogen testing technologies.
Some of the leading players in the Indian food pathogen testing market are SGS India Private Limited, Eurofins Analytical Services India Private Limited, TUV India Private Limited, Intertek India Private Limited, Bureau Veritas Consumer Products Services Private Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific India Private Limited, among others.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2014-2017
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Period: 2020-2024
Key Target Audience:
- Food pathogen testing kit manufacturers
- Regulatory organizations
- Food processing companies
- Biotechnology companies
- Organizations, forums and alliances related to food pathogen testing market
- Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
- Market research and consulting firms
Key Topics Covered:
1. Food Pathogen Testing Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. India Food Pathogen Testing Market Outlook
4.1. Market Size & Forecast
4.1.1. By Value
4.2. Market Share & Forecast
4.2.1. By Pathogen Type (E. coli, Salmonella, Listeria and Others)
4.2.2. By Food Type (Dairy, Meat & Poultry, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains and others)
4.2.3. By Technology (Traditional Technology and Rapid Technology)
4.2.4. By Region (West, South, East and North)
4.2.5. By Company
4.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Type, By Food Type, By Technology)
5. India Dairy Testing Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Pathogen Type (E. coli, Salmonella, Listeria and Others)
5.2.2. By Technology (Traditional Technology and Rapid Technology)
6. India Meat & Poultry Testing Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Pathogen Type (E. coli, Salmonella, Listeria and Others)
6.2.2. By Technology (Traditional Technology and Rapid Technology)
7. India Fruits & Vegetables Testing Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Pathogen Type (E. coli, Salmonella, Listeria and Others)
7.2.2. By Technology (Traditional Technology and Rapid Technology)
8. India Cereals & Grains Testing Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Pathogen Type (E. coli, Salmonella, Listeria and Others)
8.2.2. By Technology (Traditional Technology and Rapid Technology)
9. Market Dynamics
9.1. Drivers/ Opportunities
9.2. Challenges/ Restraints
10. Market Trends and Developments
11. India Economic Profile
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. Competition Benchmarking
12.2. Company Profiles
12.2.1. SGS India Private Limited
12.2.2. Eurofins Analytical Services India Private Limited
12.2.3. TUV India Private Limited
12.2.4. Intertek India Private Limited
12.2.5. Bureau Veritas Consumer Products Services Private Limited
12.2.6. Thermofisher Scientific India Private Limited
12.2.7. BioMrieux India Private Limited
12.2.8. HiMedia Laboratories
12.2.9. ALS India
12.2.10. Qiagen India Private Limited
13. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uk45xp
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Food Safety
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.