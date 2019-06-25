India Food Pathogen Testing Markets, 2014-2017, 2018-2019 & 2020-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Food Pathogen Testing Market By Pathogen Type (Salmonella, E. coli & Others), By Food Type (Dairy, Meat & Poultry, Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables & Others), By Technology (Traditional & Rapid), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian food pathogen testing market was valued at $ 14 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% to reach $26.4 million by 2024



Growth in the market is led by growing cases of food-borne diseases across the country. Moreover, rising consumer awareness concerning food safety and chemical contamination of food products is further strengthening the demand for food testing labs in the country.



Additionally, stringent food safety regulations in tandem with the increasing production of processed food is also among the major drivers for food pathogen testing market in India. Factors like economic development, growing urbanization coupled with increasing middle class population, and rising personal disposable income of the consumers has led to increased consumption of processed food, which, in turn, is positively influencing the Indian food pathogen testing market.



In terms of food type, the Indian food pathogen testing market has been categorized into dairy, meat & poultry, cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, and others. Among these categories, dairy is the largest as well as the fastest growing food type segment in the market. Since, India is the largest producer of milk globally, stringent food testing is required prior to any export of dairy products or even for domestic consumption.



The Indian food pathogen testing market is moderately competitive and includes strong participation of both public and private investors. Its competitive landscape comprises both domestic and global market players. These players are investing heavily in the R&D of the modern pathogen testing technologies.



Some of the leading players in the Indian food pathogen testing market are SGS India Private Limited, Eurofins Analytical Services India Private Limited, TUV India Private Limited, Intertek India Private Limited, Bureau Veritas Consumer Products Services Private Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific India Private Limited, among others.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Key Target Audience:

Food pathogen testing kit manufacturers

Regulatory organizations

Food processing companies

Biotechnology companies

Organizations, forums and alliances related to food pathogen testing market

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Market research and consulting firms

Key Topics Covered:



1. Food Pathogen Testing Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. India Food Pathogen Testing Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.1.1. By Value

4.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.2.1. By Pathogen Type (E. coli, Salmonella, Listeria and Others)

4.2.2. By Food Type (Dairy, Meat & Poultry, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains and others)

4.2.3. By Technology (Traditional Technology and Rapid Technology)

4.2.4. By Region (West, South, East and North)

4.2.5. By Company

4.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Type, By Food Type, By Technology)



5. India Dairy Testing Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Pathogen Type (E. coli, Salmonella, Listeria and Others)

5.2.2. By Technology (Traditional Technology and Rapid Technology)



6. India Meat & Poultry Testing Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Pathogen Type (E. coli, Salmonella, Listeria and Others)

6.2.2. By Technology (Traditional Technology and Rapid Technology)



7. India Fruits & Vegetables Testing Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Pathogen Type (E. coli, Salmonella, Listeria and Others)

7.2.2. By Technology (Traditional Technology and Rapid Technology)



8. India Cereals & Grains Testing Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Pathogen Type (E. coli, Salmonella, Listeria and Others)

8.2.2. By Technology (Traditional Technology and Rapid Technology)



9. Market Dynamics

9.1. Drivers/ Opportunities

9.2. Challenges/ Restraints



10. Market Trends and Developments



11. India Economic Profile



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Competition Benchmarking

12.2. Company Profiles

12.2.1. SGS India Private Limited

12.2.2. Eurofins Analytical Services India Private Limited

12.2.3. TUV India Private Limited

12.2.4. Intertek India Private Limited

12.2.5. Bureau Veritas Consumer Products Services Private Limited

12.2.6. Thermofisher Scientific India Private Limited

12.2.7. BioMrieux India Private Limited

12.2.8. HiMedia Laboratories

12.2.9. ALS India

12.2.10. Qiagen India Private Limited



13. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uk45xp





