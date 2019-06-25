Asia-Pacific Contract Logistics Market 2017-2018 & 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Contract Logistics Market to 2025 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Type; Services; and End-user" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia-Pacific Contract Logistics market accounted for US$ 80,963.7 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period 2018-2025, to account for US$ 126,102.9 Mn in 2025.



Factors including the benefits of managing seasonal variations of products driving the Asia-Pacific Contract Logistics market. Many of the businesses experience seasonal fluctuation in customer demand, and it is essential to handle such swings in the industry to maintain efficiency in operations. Contract-based logistics helps seasonal businesses to benefit from a smoother transition between market lows and highs with utilizing more warehouse space and logistic resources.



Contract logistics service providers manage the company's warehousing, distribution, and fulfillment services that help the company's resources to manage seasonal swings. Thus, the role of contract logistics becomes much more critical are expected to drive the Asia-Pacific market for Contract Logistics. The market players are focusing on various initiatives to enhance its reach to rural areas and boost its position in the Asia-Pacific Contract Logistics market.



The Asia-Pacific Contract Logistics market is fragmented with the presence of several industries and the competitive dynamics in the market is expected to change during the upcoming years. In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by the governmental bodies to accelerate the Asia-Pacific Contract Logistics market further.



For instance, In Asia-Pacific, relevant regulations and initiatives to improve professional standard by industry & government play an important role in logistics operations. The range of logistics services are subject to logistic industry regulations and policies; moreover, the expansion of such services is also driven by government policies.



For instance, the Framework Act on Logistics Policies in Korea provides benefits to companies delivering integrated services of warehousing, transport, and value-added services. The companies entering this market have to comply with various entry requirements depending on the type of plan they offer.



These initiatives are implemented to enhance the technologies that positively impact on the Asia-Pacific Contract Logistics market. These initiative provide various benefits to the Contract Logistics based companies located in the region thus, increasing the growth of Asia-Pacific Contract Logistics markets.



This is further expected to give the Asia-Pacific Contract Logistics market players to cope up with the rapidly transforming automotive industry. This initiative offers multiple benefits to the companies present in this region and thus increasing the growth of Asia-Pacific Contract Logistics market.



Key Topics Covered:



Part 1. Introduction

1.1 Scope Of The Study

1.2 Report Guidance



Part 2. Asia-Pacific Contract Logistics Market - Key Takeaways



Part 3. Asia-Pacific Contract Logistics Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Asia-Pacific Pest Analysis



Part 4. Asia-Pacific Contract Logistics Market - Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Burgeoning Needs For Achieving Cost Efficiency, Task Optimizations and Technological Integrations Pertaining To Supply Chain Activities

4.1.2 Benefits In Managing Seasonal Variations Of Products

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 Complex Nature Of Supply Chain

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 The Unforeseen Growth Rate Of The E-Commerce Sector

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Strong Focus On Risk Management In The Supply Chains

4.5 Impact Analysis Of Drivers and Restraints



Part 5. Contract Logistics - Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

5.1 Asia-Pacific Contract Logistics Market Overview

5.2 Asia-Pacific Contract Logistics Market Forecast and Analysis



Part 6. Asia-Pacific Contract Logistics Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 -Type

6.1 Overview

6.2 APAC Contract Logistics Market Breakdown by Type Forecasts and Analysis

6.3 Outsourcing

6.4 Insourcing



Part 7. Asia-Pacific Contract Logistics Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 - by Service

7.1 Overview

7.2 Asia-Pacific Contract Logistics Market Breakdown by Service Market Forecasts and Analysis

7.3 Transportation

7.4 Warehousing

7.5 Packaging Processes and Solutions

7.6 Distribution

7.7 Production Logistics

7.8 Aftermarket Logistics

7.9 Others



Part 8. Asia-Pacific Contract Logistics Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 - by End-User

8.1 Overview

8.2 Asia- Pacific Contract Logistics Market Breakdown by End-User Market Forecasts and Analysis

8.3 Aerospace

8.4 Automotive

8.5 Consumer

8.6 High-Tech

8.7 Industrial

8.8 Pharma & Healthcare

8.9 Retail

8.10 Others



Part 9. Asia-Pacific Contract Logistics - Country Analysis



Part 10. Asia-Pacific Contract Logistics Market - Industry Landscape

10.1 Merger & Acquisition

10.2 Market Initiative

10.3 New Development



Part 11. Asia-Pacific Contract Logistics Market -Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Service Mapping



Part 12. Asia-Pacific Contract Logistics Market- Key Company Profiles



Deutsche Post AG

XPO Logistics Inc.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

CEVA Logistics AG

DB Schenker

Hitachi Transport System Ltd

Geodis

Neovia Logistics Services

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

Ryder System

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ps3094





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Logistics



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.