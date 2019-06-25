FlexWage Solutions Founder and CEO Frank Dombroski Named Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 New Jersey Award Winner

MOUNTAINSIDE, N.J., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexWage Solutions, LLC today announced that Founder and CEO Frank Dombroski is an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 New Jersey Award winner. FlexWage Solutions is the leading provider of employer-sponsored early pay and financially responsible short-term liquidity solutions for employees.



/EIN News/ -- One of 12 New Jersey award winners, Frank was selected by an independent panel of judges, and the award was presented at a special gala event on June 20, 2019 the Hyatt Regency New Brunswick on June 20, 2019.



“I am deeply honored to receive EY’s Entrepreneur Of The Year award for the New Jersey Region,” said Frank. “Our team has worked with single-minded dedication and perseverance to develop a family of products that serve the employee segment most left behind by the existing financial system. This honor is a reflection of the positive market reception FlexWage Solutions’ products are receiving, as measured by our significant client growth,” Frank concluded.

EY’s Entrepreneur Of The Year is widely considered one of the most prestigious business awards programs in the US. Founded and produced by Ernst & Young, LLP, the award recognizes entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance, and personal commitment to their businesses and communities, while also transforming our world.

Since 1986, EY has honored entrepreneurs whose ingenuity, spirit of innovation and discipline have driven their companies’ success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Among those honored by EY’s Entrepreneur Of The Year Program for their inspirational leadership are:



Howard Schultz - Starbucks Corporation

Pierre Omidyar - eBay, Inc.

Jodi Berg - Vitamix

Robert Unanue - Goya Foods

Reid Hoffman and Jeff Weiner - LinkedIn

Hamdi Ulukaya - Chobani

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National competition. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, CA, on November 16, 2019. The awards announcement is the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation’s most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies. Entrepreneur Of The Year awards are nationally sponsored by SAP America and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation. New Jersey sponsors include DLA Piper and PNC.

About the Entrepreneur Of The Year Program

Now in its 33rd year, EY’s Entrepreneur Of The Year program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries. Additional information may be found at https://www.ey.com/en_us/entrepreneur-of-the-year

About FlexWage Solutions, LLC

FlexWage Solutions provides a variety of employer-sponsored financial wellness and empowerment services, including:

OnDemand Pay, the industry’s only patented, non-loan solution. OnDemand Pay provides employees with responsible access to their earned wages prior to payday. OnDemand Pay improves quality of life for employees and their families by eliminating the expense and emotional impact of costly bank overdraft and predatory lending fees. Employers realize increased employee productivity, satisfaction and retention.

Sum180, a subscription-based mobile financial wellness service featuring gamified mobile setup, tips, and easy budgeting; highly personalized, right-sized Next Steps with how-to information, mobile tracking, and notifications; coaching from financial advisers; and peer support through an online subscriber community.

FlexWage Payroll Debit Card, a reloadable Visa-branded payroll card funded each pay period with employees’ earnings; ideal for employees unable to use direct deposit, including temporary, part-time, contracted, and unbanked employees.

FlexPay, a technology solution that enables immediate delivery of non-recurring payments, such as tips, per diem and expense reimbursement.

Employers using FlexWage Solutions financial wellness and empowerment services achieve increased employee productivity, satisfaction, and retention. For more information on FlexWage Solutions, please visit www.flexwage.com .

Media Contact

Robin Schoen

Robin Schoen Public Relations

215.595.7542

rschoen@robinschoenpr.com



