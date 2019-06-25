3-Day Project Cost Engineering & Risk Management Course (Cape Town, South Africa - July 8-10, 2019) - Increase Business Profitability by Reducing Operation Cost

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Project Cost Engineering & Risk Management" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Project Cost Engineering Course will equip participants with the skill and knowledge to control cost in their projects. They will learn the foundation of cost estimating, cost control and planning.

It is recognised that improving cost engineering capabilities within the industry contributes to the development of affordable products and technologies. There is growing demand at local, national and international levels to impart cost and affordability engineering knowledge to support organisations that seek high-quality cost engineers.



This program will cover the latest techniques and practical methodologies of project cost engineering and risk management to successfully manage project cost and risk, in order to maximize business ROI in the long run. You will gain the combination of unmatched risk analysis skills, cost engineering and thorough knowledge of your project parameters and uncertainties.

Top Learning Objectives

Master the methodologies of project cost engineering to maximize business ROI

Learn to prepare cost estimates and cost reduction strategies from high-level factor estimating to a very detailed equipment material cost

Understand the business context, project life cycle and the purpose of cost engineering

Discover the principles and methodologies of risk analysis and execute risk mitigation

Identify and apply the techniques to control, forecast and report the cost and monitor project performance

Grasp the impact of project location, market environment and project execution

Determine how to control, forecast and report the cost and progress during project execution

Develop the skills and knowledge to review and reconcile cost estimates

Agenda



DAY 1 COST ENGINEERING: DEFINITIONS AND COST ESTIMATING



Estimating Definitions

Project life cycle

Purpose of estimates

Accuracy & Probability

Allowances

Contingency and Escalation

Money of the Day/Real Term

Estimating plan/Basis of Estimate

Factor Estimating

Definitions, advantages and disadvantages

Lang, Hand and Chilton method

Specific factor method

Exponent method

Cost per capacity method

Case Study: Factor Estimating



Quantity Ratio Estimating

Definitions, advantages and disadvantages

Quantity ratios for piping

Quantity ratios for electrical & instrumentation

Quantity ratios for structural steel

Quantity ratios for civil, painting & insulation

Case Study: Quantity Ratio Estimating



Parametric And Range Estimating

Nomenclature

Pareto's Law

Critical elements and key questions

Range Estimating input and simulation

Detailed estimating

Discipline estimating

Unit rates & sources of pricing

Estimating of equipment

Piping estimate

Insulation estimate

Civil estimate

Case Study: Detailed Estimating



Case Study: Wrap-Up Day 1



DAY 2 LOCATION & MARKET FACTORS, INDICES, BUDGETING AND PROJECT ASSURANCE & RISK



Location Factors And Market Factors

How to set up a location factor

Location cost surveys

Steel- and commodity prices

Benchmarks

Indices

Cost modelling

Case Study: Analyzing Differences Between Locations And Markets



Budgeting

Setting up a project budget

Cost Breakdown Structure

Project baseline

Contingency allocation

Work Breakdown Structure

Code of accounts

Interaction with Contracting &

Procurement

Case Study: From Estimate To Budget Project Control

Why Cost Control

Potential influences on costs

Pre-requisites for effective cost control

Cost control plan and procedures

Schedule Control

Progress measurement

Earned Value Analysis/Management

Project Controls best practices

Integrated Cost & Schedule Control

Project Control tools

Case Study: Earned Value Analysis



Case Study: Wrap-Up Day 2



DAY 3 RISK IDENTIFICATION, ASSESSMENT, ANALYSIS & MANAGEMENT



Risk Workshops

Methodology

Attendants

Risk registers

Risk Modeling

Cost risk analysis

Schedule risk analysis

Deterministic methodology

Probabilistic methodology

Risk analysis tools

Risk management

Case Study: Setting Up A Risk Analysis Model



Risk Management

Risk mitigation

Project risk management

Case Study: Risk Management



Cost Risk Analysis

Ranges

Distributions

Correlation

Iterations

Risk

Case Study: Cost Risk Analysis



Schedule Risk Analysis

Uncertainties in duration

PERT

Critical path

Critical chain

Case Study: Schedule Risk Analysis



Case Study: Wrap-Up Day 3

