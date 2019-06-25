3-Day Project Cost Engineering & Risk Management Course (Cape Town, South Africa - July 8-10, 2019) - Increase Business Profitability by Reducing Operation Cost
This Project Cost Engineering Course will equip participants with the skill and knowledge to control cost in their projects. They will learn the foundation of cost estimating, cost control and planning.
It is recognised that improving cost engineering capabilities within the industry contributes to the development of affordable products and technologies. There is growing demand at local, national and international levels to impart cost and affordability engineering knowledge to support organisations that seek high-quality cost engineers.
This program will cover the latest techniques and practical methodologies of project cost engineering and risk management to successfully manage project cost and risk, in order to maximize business ROI in the long run. You will gain the combination of unmatched risk analysis skills, cost engineering and thorough knowledge of your project parameters and uncertainties.
Top Learning Objectives
- Master the methodologies of project cost engineering to maximize business ROI
- Learn to prepare cost estimates and cost reduction strategies from high-level factor estimating to a very detailed equipment material cost
- Understand the business context, project life cycle and the purpose of cost engineering
- Discover the principles and methodologies of risk analysis and execute risk mitigation
- Identify and apply the techniques to control, forecast and report the cost and monitor project performance
- Grasp the impact of project location, market environment and project execution
- Determine how to control, forecast and report the cost and progress during project execution
- Develop the skills and knowledge to review and reconcile cost estimates
Agenda
Registration begins at 08:30. Course sessions will start promptly at 09:00 and end at 17:00. There will be two short breaks at appropriate times for refreshments and lunch break will be from 12:30 to 13:30.
DAY 1 COST ENGINEERING: DEFINITIONS AND COST ESTIMATING
Estimating Definitions
- Project life cycle
- Purpose of estimates
- Accuracy & Probability
- Allowances
- Contingency and Escalation
- Money of the Day/Real Term
- Estimating plan/Basis of Estimate
Factor Estimating
- Definitions, advantages and disadvantages
- Lang, Hand and Chilton method
- Specific factor method
- Exponent method
- Cost per capacity method
Case Study: Factor Estimating
Quantity Ratio Estimating
- Definitions, advantages and disadvantages
- Quantity ratios for piping
- Quantity ratios for electrical & instrumentation
- Quantity ratios for structural steel
- Quantity ratios for civil, painting & insulation
Case Study: Quantity Ratio Estimating
Parametric And Range Estimating
- Nomenclature
- Pareto's Law
- Critical elements and key questions
- Range Estimating input and simulation
- Detailed estimating
- Discipline estimating
- Unit rates & sources of pricing
- Estimating of equipment
- Piping estimate
- Insulation estimate
- Civil estimate
Case Study: Detailed Estimating
Case Study: Wrap-Up Day 1
DAY 2 LOCATION & MARKET FACTORS, INDICES, BUDGETING AND PROJECT ASSURANCE & RISK
Location Factors And Market Factors
- How to set up a location factor
- Location cost surveys
- Steel- and commodity prices
- Benchmarks
- Indices
- Cost modelling
Case Study: Analyzing Differences Between Locations And Markets
Budgeting
- Setting up a project budget
- Cost Breakdown Structure
- Project baseline
- Contingency allocation
- Work Breakdown Structure
- Code of accounts
- Interaction with Contracting &
- Procurement
Case Study: From Estimate To Budget Project Control
- Why Cost Control
- Potential influences on costs
- Pre-requisites for effective cost control
- Cost control plan and procedures
- Schedule Control
- Progress measurement
- Earned Value Analysis/Management
- Project Controls best practices
- Integrated Cost & Schedule Control
- Project Control tools
Case Study: Earned Value Analysis
Case Study: Wrap-Up Day 2
DAY 3 RISK IDENTIFICATION, ASSESSMENT, ANALYSIS & MANAGEMENT
Risk Workshops
- Methodology
- Attendants
- Risk registers
Risk Modeling
- Cost risk analysis
- Schedule risk analysis
- Deterministic methodology
- Probabilistic methodology
- Risk analysis tools
- Risk management
Case Study: Setting Up A Risk Analysis Model
Risk Management
- Risk mitigation
- Project risk management
Case Study: Risk Management
Cost Risk Analysis
- Ranges
- Distributions
- Correlation
- Iterations
- Risk
Case Study: Cost Risk Analysis
Schedule Risk Analysis
- Uncertainties in duration
- PERT
- Critical path
- Critical chain
Case Study: Schedule Risk Analysis
Case Study: Wrap-Up Day 3
