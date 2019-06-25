Sentribit Offers Leading-Edge JetStream Cybersecurity Services Through New Partnership with InterGrid

Dynamic partnership allows Sentribit to create right-sized security operations management, SIEM and more to the SMB market

/EIN News/ --

Atlanta, Georgia, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Sentribit, a New Jersey-based managed cybersecurity service provider, has announced its partnership with InterGrid, Inc., a complete Private-Label Managed Services (MS) program provider, to create and deliver cybersecurity solutions to small- to medium-sized (SMB) businesses. Through InterGrid, Sentribit’s customers have access to the latest in strategic cyber technology, services, and leadership to protect data assets.



Sentribit, a cybersecurity solutions company that utilizes a comprehensive approach to preparing organizations with a complete threat-prevention strategy follows the NIST Cyber Security Framework to provide solutions that span people, process, facilities and technology to improve its clients’ cyber-risk positions. Sentribit now offers the following from the InterGrid JetStream portfolio:

Virtual Chief Security Information Officer (vCISO)

24/7 Security Operations Management

Security Incident and Event Management (SIEM)

Vulnerability Testing, Penetration Scans, and Social Engineering Engagements

Endpoint Detection and Response

Next Generation Antivirus

Security Awareness Training

InterGrid offers its complete Private-Label Managed Services program under the JetStream name to provide a full scope of managed services that VARs, Resellers, and Consultants can brand as their own and sell to their customers without the large capital outlay or risk typically associated with building a services practice from scratch.

Through JetStream, InterGrid offers cybersecurity, network, data center, collaboration, cloud, operations, carrier management, end-user support, and print-management solutions.

“We are pleased to add InterGrid’s expertise and reputation, along with their portfolio of cybersecurity solutions, to our holistic cybersecurity approach focusing on the SMB space. Cybersecurity necessitates consistent and constant vigilance because enterprises both large and small are under relentless attack. That’s why we anticipate expanded demand for our cybersecurity solutions in conjunction with the JetStream program from InterGrid and look forward to a successful relationship,” said Matt Kaveney, President and Founder of Sentribit.

According to InterGrid Founder and Managing Partner David McGillivray, “Like InterGrid, Sentribit is a seasoned technology company backed by leaders with years of experience in IT services. We look forward to partnering with them to offer cybersecurity solutions we’ve designed to help businesses protect against the ever-increasing risk and potential exposure from hackers and other bad actors.”

About InterGrid LLC

InterGrid is a leading provider of Private Labeled Managed Services and Sales Enablement Services to Value Added Resellers (VARs), System Integrators and Professional Services firms in the United States. It was named an Emerging Vendor by CRN in 2018. Through its JetStream program, InterGrid’s clients leverage authorized Managed Services and Managed Security Services Providers to establish and/or expand a Managed Services Practice without a large capital investment and/or risk via private labeled offerings, all within 120 days. The company has the expertise and proven track record in establishing Managed Services and Managed Security Services practices and relationships with industry leading providers of Security, Data Center, Network, Collaboration, Operations, Cloud, End-User, Carrier, Print and Operations support services. InterGrid assists its resellers in aligning their customers’ important and complex support challenges with the correct Managed Services Provider(s) providing a cost-effective solution to meet their client’s business requirements. For more information, see http://www.intergridms.com and info@intergridms.com

About Sentribit

Backed by 35 years of experience in the IT industry, Sentribit utilizes a comprehensive approach to security that spans people, process, facilities, and technology. By assessing and measuring risk to identify the likelihood and impact of a cyber event, Sentribit prepares organizations with a complete and versatile executive threat strategy.

Sentribit follows the NIST Cyber Security Framework to improve our client’s risk position. As a result, Sentribit’s team has enabled its clients to increase profits, reduce costs, improve customer retention, protect brand reputation, and safeguard critical data. To discover more about Sentribit and how its team can bring cybersecurity expertise to your organization, visit https://sentribit.com or reach out to sales@sentribit.com.

Margaret Brown InterGrid 7038989443 margaret@mlbpr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.