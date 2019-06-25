Mozambique National Day

On behalf of the United States, it is my pleasure to congratulate the people of Mozambique on the occasion of your 44th anniversary of independence.

The United States remains a proud partner in your steadfast efforts to realize a long-desired peace and to create the stable and secure environment that will allow economic opportunity to flourish. We look forward to continuing our work together to advance good governance, combat transnational crime, and promote inclusive development in areas such as health, education, and agriculture and as you address the recent devastating natural disasters.

As you celebrate your national day, I offer my very best wishes for peace, health, and prosperity to all Mozambicans in the years ahead.



