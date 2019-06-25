Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Market - Global Forecast to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Application Lifecycle Management Market by Solution (Software and Services), Platform (Web-Based Applications and Mobile-Based Applications), Deployment mode (On-premise and Cloud), Organization Size, Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Market Size is projected to Grow from USD 3.1 Billion in 2019 to USD 4.5 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2024.



ALM is the product lifecycle management of applications, from requirement gathering, designing, development, and deployment to post-deployment activities across the entire lifecycle of applications. ALM effectively manages the processes of development, testing, release, deployment, updates, and ongoing maintenance and assists in accommodating changes, without disturbing business operations, by efficiently and securely managing as well as updating applications with governance across environments.



Historically, the first-generation ALM products were introduced around 2005. By 2010, these ALM products were challenged by the limited technology they were built on. These technologies were earlier limited to service management and orchestration and later evolved into various discrete components.



By 2012, new ALM tools became more integrated and could address the issues in the traditional lifecycle management tools. While these tools provided more capabilities and monolithic software-based architecture, the adoption was comparatively low, as these on-premises solutions required extensive professional services for implementation and maintenance.



Going forward, cloud-based and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) ALM solutions were designed, with the limitations of the high cost of ownership, high implementation costs, and uncertain Return on Investment (ROI). However, today's microservices-based and container-based ALM solutions offer easy and modern architecture to drive the overall application lifecycle management process.



The market has been segmented by solution, deployment mode, platform, organization size, industry, and region. The ALM market research report presents a detailed analysis, market sizing, and forecasting of the growth trends of market segments of the ALM market. This report also analyzes the global adoption trends, growth potentials, key drivers, competitive outlook, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and value chain analysis.



The report profiles the major ALM market vendors, including Atlassian (Australia), IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Micro Focus (UK), CollabNet (US), Broadcom (US), Digite (US), Inflectra (US), Intland (Germany), Perforce (US), and Siemens (Germany).



These companies are adopting different growth strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, business expansions, partnerships and collaborations, and new product developments, to increase their market shares, which have also been tracked and mentioned in the report.

11 Application Lifecycle Management Market, By Region

