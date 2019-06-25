Rapid7 Insight Cloud Now Integrates with Amazon Web Services Security Hub

Company’s vulnerability management and automation integrations improve the productivity and efficiency of security operations teams

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leading provider of security analytics and automation, today announced that its Insight cloud now integrates with AWS Security Hub, centralizing high priority security alerts and automating actions triggered by security alerts across the Amazon Web Services (AWS) environment. With the integration of Insight cloud, both InsightVM, the company’s flagship vulnerability management solution, and InsightConnect, its security automation and orchestration solution, will help security teams increase productivity as they work with IT and DevOps to secure their AWS environments.



AWS Security Hub is designed to provide users with a comprehensive view of their high-priority security alerts and compliance status by aggregating, organizing, and prioritizing alerts, or findings, from multiple AWS services such as Amazon GuardDuty, Amazon Inspector, and Amazon Macie as well as from other AWS Partner Network (APN) security solutions.



InsightVM and AWS Security Hub

As organizations accelerate their adoption of cloud services, addressing vulnerabilities and misconfigurations has become more complex, making it crucial for security, IT, and DevOps to work together. With the integration between AWS Security Hub and InsightVM, vulnerabilities discovered by InsightVM can be centralized within AWS Security Hub, giving security, IT, and DevOps teams a prioritized and consolidated view into the risks across their cloud environment, allowing them to resolve issues quickly and efficiently. Each of these teams are able to centrally manage the information and prioritize security tasks more efficiently without the need to access the InsightVM console directly.

Taking Action with InsightConnect and AWS Security Hub

Innumerable security alerts bog down security resources, making it difficult for teams to be productive and focus on what’s most important. As a security orchestration and automation solution, InsightConnect features nearly 300 plugins with popular security and IT solutions, offering vast flexibility to connect tools and automate processes such as phishing investigations, threat detection and response, and patch staging. InsightConnect’s integration with AWS Security Hub allows teams to take action by sharing, responding, and remediating threats and findings in AWS Security Hub, significantly cutting down the time it takes to act on threats in your AWS environments.

“In order to effectively secure cloud environments, it’s crucial for security and DevOps teams to collaborate, yet these teams often operate in silos,” said Lee Weiner, Chief Product Officer at Rapid7. “Integrating our vulnerability management and automation solutions with AWS Security Hub gives these teams an aggregated, prioritized view of security findings so they can act in the most efficient and productive way. We believe the future of security depends on greater integration and automation.”



Rapid7’s integrations with AWS Security Hub is the latest step the Company has taken to help customers further secure their cloud environments. Having recently announced Cloud Configuration Assessment capabilities within InsightIVM and achieving AWS Security Competency status, Rapid7 continues to invest heavily in helping security teams improve productivity and their security outcomes as organizations move more of their business to the cloud.

