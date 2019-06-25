BeyondTrust Simplifies Endpoint Privilege Management with PAM Platform Integration

Enables centralized management, reporting, and analytics of multiple BeyondTrust and third-party security solutions via the BeyondInsight IT Risk Management Platform

New release extends leadership for Mac users and IT admins with additional least privilege functionality

ATLANTA, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust , the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management, today announced the latest release of BeyondTrust Privilege Management for Windows and Mac, formerly Avecto Defendpoint. Now integrated with BeyondTrust’s BeyondInsight platform, organizations can achieve critical security and compliance requirements of enterprise-wide least privilege more quickly and easily than ever before. BeyondInsight is a unified platform combining privilege and vulnerability management solutions, enabling IT professionals and security experts to work together with increased visibility and enhanced efficiency.

According to Gartner’s Top 10 Security Projects for 2019 , Privilege Access Management (PAM) is first on the list of priority security projects for organizations that have already adopted all basic security measures. Analysis from BeyondTrust’s recent Microsoft Vulnerabilities Threat Report supports Gartner’s top security priorities, finding that enforcing least privilege and removing admin rights from users eliminates 81% of Microsoft vulnerabilities.

With the release of BeyondTrust Privilege Management for Windows and Mac, true enterprise-wide PAM can be deployed in weeks, not years, based on BeyondTrust’s unique Quick Start methodology and BeyondInsight platform integration.

Key capabilities with this integration include the following:

Create and oversee policies in BeyondInsight using an integrated privileged access approach for policies, events, and reporting for managing BeyondTrust and third-party solutions.

Deploy stacked user and asset-based policies using Smart Group and Smart Rules to target individual assets and users that need privileges, allowing elevated granular control across the organization.

Provide complete auditing and visibility of privileged activity and application usage through fully integrated reporting dashboards, event grids, and insights into the use of privileges.

Create new rules for discovered applications and activities by importing directly from event data, allowing instant access to audit data to quickly respond to policy change requirements.

Deploy on a hardened physical or virtual appliance, or on-premise AWS, Azure, or Google private cloud, enabling the management of BeyondTrust and third-party solutions.

Mac Enhancements

In addition to the BeyondInsight integration, BeyondTrust Privilege Management for Mac includes the ability to allow non-admin users to install and uninstall applications in the /Applications/directory. This key requirement further empowers Mac users to work safely and securely under least privilege, while giving IT admins central policy control. The solution now also includes the ability to assign elevation and application control at the computer level based on the host name, IP address, or IP range. Using innovative methods to hook into the operating system, the release of the Mac client drastically improves performance, stability, and security.

“This release marks a key milestone along the path started late last year as we brought four companies together to create the most powerful and easy to deploy PAM solution on the market,” said Morey Haber, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Information Security Officer at BeyondTrust. “With the power of the leading privilege management solution now coupled with BeyondTrust’s BeyondInsight platform, organizations have the most comprehensive, robust, and granular privilege management solution for Windows and Mac available today.”

For more information about BeyondTrust Endpoint Privilege Management or to request an evaluation, please visit: https://www.beyondtrust.com/endpoint-privilege-management

About BeyondTrust:

BeyondTrust is the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management, offering the most seamless approach to preventing data breaches related to stolen credentials, misused privileges, and compromised remote access. Our extensible platform empowers organizations to easily scale privilege security as threats evolve across endpoint, server, cloud, DevOps, and network device environments. BeyondTrust unifies the industry’s broadest set of privileged access capabilities with centralized management, reporting, and analytics, enabling leaders to take decisive and informed actions to defeat attackers. Our holistic platform stands out for its flexible design that simplifies integrations, enhances user productivity, and maximizes IT and security investments. BeyondTrust gives organizations the visibility and control they need to reduce risk, achieve compliance objectives, and boost operational performance. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including half of the Fortune 100, and a global partner network. Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com .

