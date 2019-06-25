Orderful Releases Enterprise API Connecting the World’s Supply Chain

Orderful’s API Platform Sets API Standard for Enterprise Electronic Data Interchange (EDI)

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orderful , the SaaS platform connecting the world's supply chain through modernizing electronic data interchange (EDI), today announced its API platform. Orderful is the first API platform for EDI. It enables buyers and suppliers to connect once to the API and trade supply chain data with any company in the world.



/EIN News/ -- “Today, enterprises are integrating supply chain data by building hundreds to thousands of point-to-point integrations, leading to bespoke, complex, and expensive integration environments,” said Erik Kiser, Founder and CEO of Orderful. “The Orderful API platform connects customers to a growing network of companies across the supply chain, providing real-time data trading. We’re on a mission to improve the supply chain by making it possible for buyers and suppliers of all sizes to immediately trade EDI data.”

Traditionally, companies trading EDI data have built their own integration environments or outsourced it to a managed service provider. Over time as the supply chain has grown, so have the number of complex point-to-point integrations. Both buyers and suppliers have these complex integration environments, and they’re stuck. Orderful is enabling the supply chain of the future, building a network of connected enterprises that allows its customers to immediately trade EDI data.

Suppliers have been beaten down by legacy EDI providers that have strong-armed them into using their services and charging them exorbitant fees. “At our core, we care about suppliers and want to make it as friendly as possible for them. Our customers come first and we’re here to lead them through the evolving supply chain,” said Kiser. Orderful’s API challenges the status quo by providing a cloud SaaS network, removing the need for experts, and focusing on helping the small suppliers relieve tension with big buyers.

Orderful Accelerates Trading

“Orderful has enabled Red Wing Shoe Company to streamline its EDI operations, shifting accountability to our business, allowing them to be self-sufficient and more responsive to our customers' needs. In addition, we have been able to redeploy critical technology resources to support our strategic initiatives,” said Marc Kermisch, VP & CIO at Red Wing Shoes.

Orderful provides access to buyers and sellers in the retail, transportation, healthcare and financial industries. The platform supports over 400 EDI transaction types. With Orderful, customers have realized a 50% reduction in EDI costs and a 90% reduction of point-to-point integrations.

The Orderful API enables enterprises to trade EDI transactions by converting JSON payloads into EDI data formats. Each time a buyer or seller connects to the API, the Orderful network grows. This network effect enables customers to consolidate their large, complex, bespoke integration environments into a few API calls. In addition to building the connected supply chain, Orderful provides the following benefits:



Eliminate complexity by removing the need to think about EDI.

by removing the need to think about EDI. Improved infrastructure through removing technical debt. Our customers consolidate all of their integrations into a few API transactions.

through removing technical debt. Our customers consolidate all of their integrations into a few API transactions. Increased control by providing one, common endpoint for all EDI data. Developers can programmatically control their application integrations through the API.

by providing one, common endpoint for all EDI data. Developers can programmatically control their application integrations through the API. Improved speed by enabling data through our network, customers can now access EDI data trading like flipping a light switch.

by enabling data through our network, customers can now access EDI data trading like flipping a light switch. Reduced costs by removing the need to manage onboarding or point-to-point EDI integrations.

About Orderful

Orderful improves the global supply chain by enabling buyers and suppliers to immediately trade supply chain data. Its API platform enables organizations to trade supply chain data in real-time, consolidate complexity and reduce costs. Orderful acts as the hub of a global network of buyers and sellers, with over 1,000 retailers, 10,000 vendors and 5,000 carriers. The company was founded in 2016 and has its headquarters in San Francisco. Investors include Initialized Capital and Andreessen Horowitz.

Contact Information

Sammy Totah

BOCA Communications for Orderful

orderful@bocacommunications.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.