Cloud-native Security Innovator Alcide Announces General Availability for its Alcide Kubernetes Advisor

Continuous security advisory for multi-cluster Kubernetes deployments offered with K8s hygiene drift detection and prevention

TEL AVIV, Israel and SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alcide , a cloud-native network security leader empowering DevSecOps with code-to-production continuous security for workloads running on Kubernetes, announced today at AWS re:Inforce 2019 the general availability of its Alcide Advisor solution now offered with an initial free trial. The Alcide Advisor was designed to empower engineering teams to accelerate development timelines without compromising security by quickly identifying security drifts and risks before they are introduced into production. Fully integrated with the CI/CD pipeline, Alcide Advisor provides a single-pane view for all K8s- related risk, governance and compliance issues, including auditing, topology, network, with the mission of quickly ramping up Amazon Elastic Container Service for Kubernetes (Amazon EKS) environments while benefiting from enhanced security.



With the rapid growth of cloud-native software and application development, tools like Alcide Advisor are critical for closing the security loop between the people who code, deliver and secure applications. Reali , a leading real- estate agency has worked closely with Alcide to implement the Alcide Advisor into their Amazon EKS multi-cluster environment to continuously monitor their Amazon EKS clusters for potential vulnerabilities and threats.

“Alcide Advisor easily enables us to scan for known vulnerabilities across our EKS Kubernetes clusters and quickly remediate any risk before it exposes our production environment,” said Einav Friedman, Head of DevOps for Reali. “This is an imperative security capability for us as our customers, people who buy and sell homes, must have full confidence Reali can protect their sensitive account information."

/EIN News/ -- “The inherent risks for cloud-native applications such as Kubernetes and Istio are growing, and security hasn’t kept pace,” says Gadi Naor, co-founder and CTO of Alcide. “Finding and mitigating security vulnerabilities earlier in the software development lifecycle, is far more cost effective and efficient than finding them in later in the process.”

Alcide, which participated in the launch of Amazon EKS and was part of a group of AWS Partner Network (APN) Partners selected for the general availability of AWS App Mesh , understands how to deliver continuous security within even the most complex environments. The Alcide Advisor spans across security and best-practices to continuously discover, mitigate and validate Amazon EKS clusters risks early on. The solution allows DevOps teams to discover misplaced secrets or secret access, identify Kubernetes vulnerabilities and perform additional Amazon EKS cluster checks. DevOps teams enjoy continuous, always-on, dynamic analysis including:

Snapshot of cluster’s risks & hygiene including detailed list of misconfigurations

Detecting hygiene drifts and consequently reducing noise by putting the spot-on cluster hygiene delta

Real-time prevention of misconfiguration as well as blocking tainted CI/CD pipeline

The Alcide Advisor will demo on-stage during Architecting security and governance through policy guardrails in Amazon EKS session on June 25, 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM

The Alcide team will be showcasing the Alcide Advisor and the Alcide Platform at booth #736.

About Alcide

Alcide is a cloud-native security leader empowering DevSecOps teams to continuously secure and protect their growing multi-cluster Kubernetes deployments. By automatically discovering, managing and enforcing security policies across deployments, Alcide’s Microservices Firewall for K8s and Istio enables unified code-to-production enforcement of security policies spanning networks and workloads. This enables the smooth operation of business apps while protecting cloud deployments from malicious attacks.

