Iconic Brands (ICNB) Corporate Updates 6-25-2019

AMITYVILLE, NY, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Iconic Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: ICNB) announced today that Wegmans Grocery will begin carrying Bellissima Prosecco and Sparkling wines in Pennsylvania, commencing immediately. Wegmans is a top regional chain with 99 stores, 18 in Pennsylvania alone to service our consumers.



Bellissima is finalizing a contract with a major cruise line, as well as a DTC (direct to consumer) initiative with a major direct to consumer Brand Partner and several international contracts all to be finalized imminently. We will notify shareholders accordingly.

The company is pleased to announce that our initial Hemp crop for the production of CBD isolate in Calverton, NY is doing very well and the company is now looking to increase the grow on an adjacent property over the next two weeks.

Additionally, we will have a definitive update on a 100-acre grow op in final negotiations in the southern region of the United States this week. This agreement is with an established farm having experience and success in the Hemp industry, and will consist of the highest quality and highest yielding plants available on the market.

Iconic Brands, United Spirits and our private label brand partner is also pleased to announce the company supported and sponsored yesterday’s 10thannual Rival Golf Classic by Kellogg’s and Keurig Dr. Pepper, in conjunction with the PGA to support veterans with disabilities. The company thanks all who attended and congratulates Mr. Harry Carson formerly of the NY Giants for receiving this year’s Sports Community Service award.

Iconic Brands Inc. ("Iconic") is a lifestyle branding company with the highest expertise of developing, from inception to completion, alcoholic beverages for itself and third parties. Iconic Brands markets and places products into national distribution through long standing industry relationships. Iconic is a leader in "Celebrity Branding" of beverages, procuring superior and unique products from around the world and branding its products with internationally recognized celebrities. Currently offering Bivi Vodka, www.BiviVodka.com and Bellissima Prosecco, www.BellissimaProsecco.com. Iconic Brands is a developer of private label spirits for established chains and brands both domestically and Internationally. Under its subsidiary, Hempology Inc., Iconic Brands is, to the extent the law allows, developing liquor based products infused with Hemp and CBD. Iconic Brands through its subsidiary, Green Grow Farms, has a license to grow Hemp for CBD in the State of New York, and is entering partnerships in additional states to grow and cultivate Hemp for the purpose of creating CBD Isolate.

