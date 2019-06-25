The co-operation will allow for fleets to effectively utilize the massive amounts of data generated by their AVs

CAMPBELL, Calif., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renovo, the global autonomous vehicle software company, today announced their cooperation with Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX), a world leader in data storage solutions. This will fuel Renovo’s autonomous vehicle data management and orchestration efforts, ahead of a product announcement in this space in the next few weeks.



Renovo and Seagate work together to develop next generation data management solutions for autonomous vehicles









“Rapidly Identifying valuable data and getting it in the hands of those that need it is a critical problem facing the AV industry,” said Ken Claffey, Vice President & General Manager of Enterprise Data Solutions at Seagate. “Renovo’s expertise in vehicle and data systems makes them uniquely qualified to solve this problem for autonomous vehicle fleets.”

In just one day, an autonomous vehicle produces as much data as the Hubble telescope produces in a whole year. Streaming this data in real-time to cloud-based storage is impractical given the bandwidth constraints, thus, local persistence on individual vehicles is key.

Renovo have been building on the success experienced with the AWare platform and are planning on announcing additional information on other projects in the coming weeks. This cooperation will see Renovo use a wide range of Seagate storage solutions across all areas of an autonomous vehicle fleet.

“Seagate offers a wide variety of solutions for autonomous vehicle data storage,” said Chris Heiser CEO of Renovo. “We are delighted to work with an industry leader like Seagate to bring the very best in storage technology to bleeding edge autonomous vehicle applications.”

The Renovo platform currently powers highly automated vehicle fleets on public and private roads today including that of Voyage.auto. Seagate joins the Renovo ecosystem along with a growing list of autonomous mobility technology providers like Samsung, Verizon, HERE, Velodyne LiDAR, Parsons, INRIX, Argus Cyber Security, Affectiva, Phantom Auto, Metamoto, Understand.ai, NIRA Dynamics, Bestmile, and others.

Media Contacts

Seagate

Greg Belloni

gregory.belloni@seagate.com

(408) 658-1018

Renovo

Mike West

renovo@codewordagency.com

(415) 689-8574

About Renovo

Renovo is an automotive software company and the creators of AWare, the first truly open software platform for autonomous vehicles. The AWare platform consists of two parts – Vehicle Systems and Data Systems. AWare Vehicle Systems is the first automotive-grade framework for fully autonomous vehicles, enabling the reliable building and deployment of software to fleets of vehicles, anywhere in the world. AWare Data Systems is the world’s first scaleable vehicle data management solution that allows large fleet operators proven and reliable access to mission-critical data on the vehicle, on the edge and in the cloud. By working together, these two systems provide a comprehensive, scalable and reliable software platform for autonomous vehicles. Renovo combines Silicon Valley agility with proven automotive capabilities in a singular commitment to transform the way we move people and things.

About Seagate

Seagate crafts the datasphere, helping to maximize humanity’s potential by innovating world-class, precision-engineered data management solutions with a focus on sustainable partnerships. Learn more at www.seagate.com. Follow Seagate on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Spiceworks, YouTube and subscribe to our blog.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6fb23234-5305-4782-9343-69c5cf970deb

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.