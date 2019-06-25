Jetlines Appoints ULCC Veteran as Chief Operating Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Jetlines Ltd. (JET: TSX-V) (the “Company” or “Jetlines”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jyri Strandman as Chief Operating Officer, effective July 1, 2019. Jyri is a seasoned aviation veteran with over 30 years experience in the aviation industry and has held senior positions with ultra-low cost carrier (ULCC) leader Spirit Airlines.



“I am very pleased that Jyri has agreed to join Jetlines full-time as Chief Operating Officer. We are lucky to have access to someone of his caliber and experience. Having held progressively senior positions with one of the market leaders, Jyri truly understands the ultra-low cost model and will assist Jetlines with its goal of being the lowest cost operator in Canada,” commented Javier Suarez, CEO of Jetlines.

Jyri comments; “It is a great privilege to lead our capable operations teams from buildup to actual start of operations, deploying high degree of fully integrated automation. It frees up our passionate team members to serve our flyers genuinely, thoughtfully and kindly. While our product is distinctly fun and light-hearted, we are fiercely revved up and committed to liberating Canadians from overpriced air travel. We look forward to sharing our contagiously energetic and positive brand experience in tangible ways. This is not a job, but a mission; to provide a real value proposal to the millions, so they can reach and experience new destinations.”

Jyri most recently held the position of COO at GoAir, an Indian low cost carrier. As the Accountable Manager, he was responsible for operational control, regulatory oversight and the operations departments of the airline; Maintenance and Engineering, Airport Operations, Flight and Inflight Operations, Rostering, Dispatch and Safety.

Prior to GoAir, Jyri held progressively senior roles with Spirit Airlines, the leading ULCC in the US, the Caribbean and Latin America. He carried dual roles as Vice President of Flight Operations and Director of Operations, responsible for operational control and regulatory oversight of the airline, including all the regulatory training programs and FAA relationship. Under Jyri’s leadership, the operational teams successfully introduced 76 additional Airbus A320 family aircraft, including the first Sharklet equipped A320 and the first North American A320 neo. Prior to these roles, he served as the Director, Flight Training and Standards, leading the redesign of pilot training programs and new manual sets, both creating safety, functional flexibility and efficiency in the operational environment.

His prior 20 years of experience include increasing responsibility in training and operations roles at Virgin America and American Eagle Airlines. Jyri is a highly experienced captain, training and check pilot, and pilot examiner on the Airbus A320 family, also having served in the same capacities in many other aircraft with over 12 400 hours of flight time.

In connection with his appointment, Mr. Strandman will receive a grant of 500,000 Restricted Share Units (“RSUs”). The RSUs vest over a three-year period from the date of grant, with one third vesting at the end of each year during the three-year period.

About Canada Jetlines Ltd.

Canada Jetlines is set to become Canada’s first true Ultra-Low Cost Carrier (ULCC) airline, with plans to operate flights across Canada and provide non-stop service from Canada to the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean. The Company plans to commence operations with the Airbus A320 fleet, the most widely used aircraft for ultra-low cost carriers worldwide. Jetlines is led by a board and management team with extensive experience and expertise in low-cost airlines, start-ups and capital markets. The Company was granted an unprecedented exemption from the Government of Canada that will permit it to conduct domestic air services while having up to 49% foreign voting interests.

Jetlines ability to sell tickets and launch airline service remains subject to the completion of the airline licensing process, the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals and the completion of financing.

For more information on Jetlines, please visit our website at www.jetlines.com .

