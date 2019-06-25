Massive Networking Demand in Multi-Location Businesses Driving Impressive Growth for Netsurion SD-WAN Solution

Over 2,500 SD-WAN devices installed in first year with 50% operated by MSPs

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Massive networking demand in multi-location businesses is driving impressive adoption of Netsurion ’s SD-WAN solution , the company announced today. In the year since its introduction, Netsurion has already deployed over 2,500 of its SD-WAN edge devices.



The diverse list of multi-location organizations leveraging Netsurion’s SD-WAN includes retailers, restaurants, hotels, grocers, and fitness centers, along with kiosk-based operations, such as charging stations, car washes, and parking facilities. By focusing on branch businesses, along with IoT and in-vehicle environments, the company has benefited from strong demand for and rapid adoption of SD-WAN solutions specifically designed for these network environments as organizations look to efficiently power secure and agile networks, reduce cost and complexity, and increase scalability and security.

Netsurion SD-WAN is part of its comprehensive BranchSDO solution that combines a powerful, yet easily deployed edge appliance and cloud orchestration along with next-generation security, cellular failover, Wi-Fi and PCI DSS compliance tools and support.

With some 50% of the SD-WAN devices in the field being currently operated by managed service providers (MSPs), Netsurion's highly successful partner program has fueled much of the solution’s success. In addition, point-of-sale (POS) manufacturers and retail technology providers have integrated BranchSDO into their solution portfolios.

While the company is excited about its recent growth, Netsurion continues to invest in order to sustain the momentum in the future. Plans include expanding the features, functionality, and capabilities of its BranchSDO solution, such as an upcoming application-based quality of service (QoS) solution that’s designed to complement existing traffic steering controls to further optimize network performance.

In addition, Netsurion is expanding its vision of "cybersecurity convergence" to better align network and security operations for small and medium-sized businesses by providing tighter integration with the company's SIEM platform, EventTracker.

To learn more about Netsurion SD-WAN and the BranchSDO solution, please visit https://www.netsurion.com/solutions/sd-branch .

About Netsurion

Netsurion powers secure and agile networks for highly distributed, small to medium-sized enterprises, as well as the IT providers that serve them. In such environments, the convergence of threat protection and network management are driving the need for greater interoperability between the network operations center (NOC) and the security operations center (SOC), along with the solutions that fuse technology and service to achieve optimal results. To this end, Netsurion has converged purpose-built network hardware, innovative security software, and flexible managed services. Netsurion’s SD-Branch solution, BranchSDO, is a comprehensive network management and security solution consisting of SD-WAN, next-gen security, cellular, Wi-Fi, and PCI DSS compliance tools and support. At the heart of the solution is the CXD, Netsurion’s SD-WAN edge appliance. Netsurion’s security operations solution, EventTracker, delivers advanced threat protection and compliance benefits in a variety of deployment options: a SIEM platform, a co-managed SIEM service with 24/7 SOC, and a managed SIEM for MSPs.

www.netsurion.com, Twitter: @Netsurion, LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/netsurion/

