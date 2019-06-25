2Checkout Honored With 2019 SIIA CODiE Best Payments Solution

The company’s Monetization Platform earns prestigious industry recognition for the tenth year in a row

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2Checkout, the leading all-in-one monetization platform for global businesses, announced that it has been named the Best Payments Solution as part of the 2019 SIIA CODiE Awards, as well as a finalist in Billing & Subscription Management. For the tenth year in a row, 2Checkout’s solution has received industry accolades as a winner or finalist of the SIIA CODiE, a prestigious award given to top companies that are producing the most innovative technology products around the world.



The award recognizes the value of 2Checkout’s monetization platform, which offers 45 off-the-shelf payments methods including global spanning as well as local options, together with advanced capabilities and services that help improve authorization and renewal rates. Just as essential, besides payments, 2Checkout offers all the tools businesses need for digital commerce success on an international level: hosted or inline checkout, subscription billing, merchant and shopper services, fraud protection, sales tax management, reporting and analytics, all in a single solution.

“The CODiE Awards have long recognized the most innovative high-impact products in the market and the 2019 winners continue this grand tradition,” said Jeff Joseph, SIIA President. “We are thrilled to spotlight these exciting products and the power they have to revolutionize how we do business. Congratulations to all our honorees.”

“We are delighted to be on the winner’s list once again,” said Erich Litch, 2Checkout’s President and Chief Operating Officer. “More importantly, we are thrilled that our solution has been recognized in both payments and subscription billing, two critical areas in the context of digital commerce globalization. 2Checkout offers an end-to-end monetization platform that not only makes payments seamless, but also improves the client lifetime value of digital buyers.”

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during a special Award Ceremony in San Francisco on June 12. 2Checkout was represented at the ceremony by Erich Litch.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. The first-round review of all nominees is conducted by software and business technology experts with considerable industry expertise, including members of the industry, analysts, media, bloggers, bankers, and investors. The scores from the expert judge review determine the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. This year, 44 awards were given for products and services deployed specifically for B2B software, information and media companies, awarded to the product with the highest scores of both rounds of judging.

